In Episode 2, Cassie tries to hang out with Grace to get more information, but Grace says that they have a “bread emergency.” Cassie decides to trail Grace, who makes a mysterious exchange, and Cassie’s suspicions are nearly confirmed. But when Cassie does go over to Grace’s apartment, she discovers that Grace doesn’t have the back tattoo that the mysterious woman had.

Regardless, this doesn’t mean that Grace isn’t up to something … even if Grace isn’t impersonating Cassie, they could still be somehow involved in Cassie’s mess.