How Many Episodes Are in Season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant'?By Pretty Honore
Apr. 22 2022, Published 12:03 a.m. ET
Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is back like she never left in Season 2 of the HBO Max comedy-thriller, The Flight Attendant. The show first aired in late 2020 and quickly gained popularity online. The series, based on the book by Chris Bohjalian, follows lead character Cassie Bowden — a stewardess with a drinking problem who has found herself in the midst of an international murder mystery.
The eight-episode encore season ended in December 2020, and Cassie’s character arch had seemingly come to a close. But nearly two years later, her story picks back up in the Season 2 premiere, which is set to air in the spring of 2022. But how many episodes are in Season 2 of The Flight Attendant? Here's what to know so you can plan accordingly.
How many episodes are in Season 2 of ‘The Flight Attendant’?
Much like Season 1, Season 2 of The Flight Attendant is comprised of eight episodes. The series was initially written as a limited series, however HBO revealed that it would return following the Season 1 finale.
Kaley — who is also an executive producer on the series — said of the renewal, “To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success.”
So, when do new episodes of The Flight Attendant air? Showrunners tease what’s to come for Cassie in Season 2.
When does 'The Flight Attendant’ come out? Details on the release schedule.
Along with Kaley, viewers can count on seeing a few other familiar faces when the cast of The Flight Attendant returns for Season 2. The first two episodes premiere on Thursday, April 21, while Episodes 3 and 4 release on April 28. The remaining new episodes release each Thursday at 3 a.m. EST until the Season 2 finale on May 26.
Ahead of the Season 2 premiere, series creator Chris Yockey also spoke to Slash Film about the show’s return to the small screen.
“I think we always talked about, even from the beginning when it was a limited series, that if in success, somebody wanted to do another one of these, that it would be another eight episodes that were sort of like a new book or another Cassie Bowden as the flight attendant adventure,” he explained. “So, the runway was always there.”
When we last saw the protagonist, she was ready to turn over a new leaf. As the series gears up for one helluva Season 2, showrunners tease what’s to come for the recovering alcoholic — and according to him, the possibilities are endless.
"When you stop drinking, that doesn't make all the other problems go away," Yockey added. "So that felt like real emotional territory to explore, and that opened the door to me to doing another [season]."
New episodes of The Flight Attendant are available for streaming every Thursday at 3 a.m. EST on HBO Max.