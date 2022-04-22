Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco is back like she never left in Season 2 of the HBO Max comedy-thriller, The Flight Attendant. The show first aired in late 2020 and quickly gained popularity online. The series, based on the book by Chris Bohjalian, follows lead character Cassie Bowden — a stewardess with a drinking problem who has found herself in the midst of an international murder mystery.

The eight-episode encore season ended in December 2020, and Cassie’s character arch had seemingly come to a close. But nearly two years later, her story picks back up in the Season 2 premiere, which is set to air in the spring of 2022. But how many episodes are in Season 2 of The Flight Attendant? Here's what to know so you can plan accordingly.