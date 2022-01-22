Ben’s ‘Ozark’ Storyline “Plays Out the Only Way That It Can,” Tom Pelphrey Says

Wendy’s treatment of her brother, Ben, at the end of Ozark’s third season will certainly cast a long shadow in the Netflix drama’s fourth season, which is now streaming. So who was Ben on Ozark? We’ve got a refresher below, but new fans beware: Ozark Season 3 spoilers ahead!

Viewers met Ben at the start of Season 3. After getting fired as a substitute teacher, Ben visits sister Wendy (Laura Linney) and her husband, Marty (Jason Bateman), and he starts dating their associate, Ruth (Julia Garner).