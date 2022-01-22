Ozark Season 3 Recap: Here's a Quick Refresher Before Watching Season 4

Fans have watched as he and his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), have dealt with local criminals, put out fires (both literally and figuratively), and have played cat and mouse with the FBI. Viewers have also seen the Byrdes transform from an average nuclear family of four to a ruthless group that’s down to do whatever it takes to survive.

It’s been two years since Season 3 of Ozark debuted, so we understand if you don’t quite remember what happened. In case you need a refresher, here’s a recap of everything to know before watching the fourth and final installment.