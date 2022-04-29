Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max.

Who knew that the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant was a family affair? Kaley Cuoco stars as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant who has a habit of accidentally ending up on the wrong side of the law.

Cassie's main conundrum in Season 1 was convincing the world that she didn't kill her one-night stand, Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman).