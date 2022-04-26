It may be too soon to say what the future holds for The Flight Attendant, and Deniz agrees. “It's so early days, and I know that Zosia and I have pitched off numerous spin-off shows to Steve and Natalie, which also fell on deaf ears, but we still pitch it,” he teased. Whether or not there’s a Season 3 of The Flight Attendant, we would definitely love a Max and Ani spin-off series.

“There was also a Christmas special idea as well that Steve was floating, but again, all these are probably not going to go ahead. They’re just fun to think about.”