Does Ruth Kill Javi in 'Ozark'? She Wants Revenge (SPOILERS)By Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 29 2022, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the first episode of Season 4, Part 2 of Ozark.
Season 4, Part 1 of Ozark ends with a bang — literally — when Javi kills Darlene and Wyatt just moments before Ruth arrives at the farm with a peace offering to wearily accept their unorthodox romantic relationship. However, when she discovers that her cousin is dead, she's ready for revenge. So, does Ruth kill Javi in Ozark? It makes the most sense for her.
Ruth almost doesn't find out about who killed Wyatt and Darlene in the Season 4, Part 1 finale. Wendy doesn't want her to spoil their deal with the cartel, and killing Javi would do just that. Jonah, on the other hand, has a soft spot for Ruth (and literally everyone who has some ounce of good in them). In other words, he's the perfect thorn in Wendy's side, and we're rooting for him. Without Jonah, Ruth might not have known what happened to Wyatt.
Does Ruth kill Javi in 'Ozark'?
In the trailer for Season 4, Part 2 of Ozark, we see Ruth approach Javi on the street and shoot him multiple times. In the Season 4, Part 2 premiere, we learn it's just a fantasy sequence. However, after forcing Wendy and Marty to lure Javi to their office, Ruth shoots and kills him.
It's a satisfying moment for fans who are tired of Wendy getting what she wants by controlling the more emotionally inept people around her. And although it means more complications for the Byrdes getting out of the money laundering business, it's hard to imagine that Ruth would have just let it go.
Some 'Ozark' fans think Ruth dies in the series finale.
Ruth has been an important character since the series premiere. She and Marty have worked side-by-side more often than not, even if their relationship is sometimes a bit complicated. But Marty sees her as family, and she's one of the central characters especially now.
Because of this, fans were sure ahead of the final part of Ozark that Ruth would be killed off. Right now, after the first episode of Part 2, it's unclear if she does die, but at the very least, she gets her revenge.
Could Ruth get an 'Ozark' spinoff?
Season 4, Part 2 of Ozark could set the stage for Marty to die and for Ruth to take over in the Ozarks as one of the top players in money laundering. One fan shared on Reddit that they believe Ruth's story is being set up for her to take over Marty's position as "the new main character." Another fan wrote that they believe Ruth is getting a spin-off after Ozark.
No one attached to the show has announced a spin-off for the beloved character. However, most fans are sad to see the Breaking Bad-style Netflix show go. Many would loved to see an El Camino-esque spin-off, as Ruth is Marty's Jesse.
If the plan is to allow her story to continue with a spin-off, it's unlikely that many fans would have a problem with that.
Watch Ozark on Netflix.