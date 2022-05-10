'The Pentaverate' Finale Reveals That There's Even More Conspiracy Behind the Theories (SPOILERS)

So, in order to sell Mentor to the richest person in the world, Bruce needs three keys for a majority vote. He decides he'll get the spare key, as well as kill Jason Eccleston by poisoning his bong to replace him with Skip.

Since Hobart is brought into the Pentaverate before Skip, Bruce has to kill Hobart, too. He does this by poisoning Hobart’s beer while they chat on the moon. However, when Ken gets ahold of the spare key to protect the Pentaverate, he foils Bruce’s plan.