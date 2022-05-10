Who Is the Snarky Voice of Mentor the Super Computer on 'The Pentaverate' on Netflix?By Katherine Stinson
One of the best characters on The Pentaverate isn't a human, but rather, a genius super computer. Mentor the super computer is introduced in The Pentaverate Episode 1. His first line, "I'm wicked smart," is voiced in such a manner that felt like each syllable was dripping with snark and dressed up in a thick, Boston accent.
The reason why Mentor has ascended beyond the typical genius supercomputers? Mentor contains an actual human soul. Shep Gordon (Mike Myers) explains the soul belonged to a Masshole from Boston who accidentally fell into the machine, hence Mentor's accent.
Mentor proceeds to make a crude joke insulting Shep and his mother. It's quite an introduction for a computer as a character! So who is the hilarious actor providing the voice of Mentor? We've got the answers for you.
Who voices Mentor?
Gregory Hoyt is responsible for voicing Mentor in The Pentaverate. In the series, Mentor was created by Jason Eccleston (Mike Myers), a deceased member of The Pentaverate. Gregory certainly isn't a super computer in real life, but he does hail from Amesbury, Mass. per a report from the Wicked Local.
Mentor appears in all six episodes of The Pentaverate. It turns out Mentor was more of a pivotal player in The Pentaverate's overall plot than one might assume upon his initial comedic Episode 1 introduction. Jason actually created Mentor to be a bastion of truth against waves of fake news on the internet.
Naturally, one of the other members of The Pentaverate decides to attempt to sell Mentor off to the highest bidder for his own nefarious purposes. Bruce Baldwin (Mike Myers) tries to convince the bidders that they'd have the ability to craft their own form of truth if they purchased Mentor. (What a sales pitch!)
Does Bruce's scheme succeed? You'll have to watch The Pentaverate to find out!
What else has Gregory appeared in besides 'The Pentaverate'?
Referring back to the Wicked Local report, Gregory's first major role on the big screen was in the 2011 film J. Edgar. He had already appeared in several television series before the film, playing everything from a farmhand in Hart of Dixie to a referee and umpire in Greek, per Gregory's IMDb page.
Gregory didn't lose his career momentum after appearing in J. Edgar. He played the character McShane in the comedy web series Panske & McShane. The actor also portrayed the eponymous hero of Klaus, a 14 episode series of short films.
According to Actors Access, Gregory has also appeared in multiple stage productions and improv shows. Some of his greatest stage hits include playing Jaques in a production of the classic Shakespeare play As You Like It, Seth Laurie in the play The Engine of Our Ruin, Kurt in the play Drunk Talk, and more. The actor has also appeared in multiple films since his first movie role in J. Edgar.
You can heart Gregory as the hilarious voice of Mentor in The Pentaverate, available now on Netflix.