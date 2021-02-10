Cherie on Jessey's Behind-the-Scenes Reaction to Her 'Bling Empire' Proposal (EXCLUSIVE)

While Bling Empire showcased the luxurious lives of a group of uber-wealthy friends in L.A., it also featured very real storylines about relationships and loss.

Viewers saw Cherie Chan mourn her mother's passing by speaking to medium Tyler Henry, welcome her second child, and decide to propose to her longtime love, Jessey Lee.

The engagement took place in the last moments of the Season 1 finale after Cherie spoke at length about wanting to get married.