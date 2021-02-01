Joe Giudice May Be Getting His Own Dating Show, According to a New Rumor

While many fans were hoping that Giudice and Teresa could possibly make things work, it's simply not meant to be. After all, Teresa definitely has a new man in her life . And she's showing no signs of leaving her new beau behind for ex-husband. With that in mind, it looks like Giudice has stepped back into the dating world himself.

According to Page Six, Giudice is enjoying the company of Daniela Fittipaldi, a gorgeous brunette. The site reports that Giudice posted a photo of his girlfriend in a slideshow on Instagram, shortly after Teresa went official with her new beau on social media.

And things seem to be going well for the new pair. The site reports that "two of Giudice and Teresa’s daughters — Gia and Milania — met Daniela when they visited him in Sala Consilina."