Joe Giudice May Be Getting His Own Dating Show, According to a New Rumor

Joe Giudice May Be Getting His Own Dating Show, According to a New RumorBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 1 2021, Published 12:54 p.m. ET
There’s no denying that Joe Giudice’s departure from the Real Housewives of New Jersey — and the U.S. — took a toll on his marriage. And while we loved seeing Joe and Teresa Giudice grace our screens, it seems as if they’ve both moved on in their personal lives.
After going through the process of voluntary deportation, Giudice is now living in Italy. That said, many fans are wondering if he has a girlfriend. After all, he and Teresa got a divorce and there seems to be little hope for reconciliation. So, it’s only right that Giudice starts fresh with a new partner. Here’s the 4-1-1.
So, is there a new woman in Joe Giudice's life?
While many fans were hoping that Giudice and Teresa could possibly make things work, it's simply not meant to be. After all, Teresa definitely has a new man in her life. And she's showing no signs of leaving her new beau behind for ex-husband. With that in mind, it looks like Giudice has stepped back into the dating world himself.
According to Page Six, Giudice is enjoying the company of Daniela Fittipaldi, a gorgeous brunette. The site reports that Giudice posted a photo of his girlfriend in a slideshow on Instagram, shortly after Teresa went official with her new beau on social media.
And things seem to be going well for the new pair. The site reports that "two of Giudice and Teresa’s daughters — Gia and Milania — met Daniela when they visited him in Sala Consilina."
However, the photo of Daniela has since been deleted, so many fans are wondering if the two are still together. But it's important to keep in mind that a deleted photo may not mean that his new girlfriend is out of the picture.
#RHONJ's Joe shares a bikini-clad picture of his girlfriend Daniela https://t.co/Q0cKHoxmeC— The US Sun (@TheSunUS) January 31, 2021
Not to mention, The Sun reports that Giudice has been posting his girlfriend on his stories, most recently sharing a picture of her in a cutout bikini. So, the duo is clearly going strong with their relationship.
News of Joe Giudice's potential reality dating show has led fans to question his relationship.
It seems that Giudice is ready to step back in front of the cameras. Since many fans have a vested interest in his dating life, it has been reported that Giudice may have a reality show in the works.
The NY Post reports that "sources told TMZ he’s currently in negotiations with a production company for the series, which would reportedly revolve around his single-and-ready-to-mingle life in the mother country."
In fact, the publication shares that the idea of the show will emulate something like The Bachelor with Italian flair. And he is reportedly ready to get the ball rolling. "If a deal can be pounded out with the production company, the next step would be to shop Giudice’s solo showcase to networks and streaming services," the site shares.
That said, this new info has led fans to wonder if Giudice and Daniela's relationship is the real deal. After all, they may just be hanging out or it could be something serious. Either way it goes, we'll just have to wait and see how things turn out.