Jackie Goldschneider Says 'RHONJ' 'Friend' Traci Johnson Has a "Fiery Personality" (EXCLUSIVE)

Bravo's The Real Housewives of New Jersey is set to return for Season 12 on Feb. 2, and for the fourth season in a row, the main, full-time cast line-up has remained the exact same (which is a complete anomaly for any Real Housewives franchise).

While longtime stars Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jackie Goldschneider, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, and Dolores Catania are all returning, there is a new "friend" on Season 12 who will be stirring things up: Traci Lynn Johnson.