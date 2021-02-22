Joanna Krupa Became the Subject of Some Vicious Rumors During Her Time on 'RHOM'

Model and media personality Joanna Krupa made her debut on The Real Housewives of Miami in the Season 2 premiere, titled "A Tale of Two Miamis," and it didn't take long for some fans to choose her as their favorite.

The Warsaw-born celeb appeared in cult-classic TV shows like ER and Las Vegas before joining the likes of Lea Black , Adriana de Moura, and Lisa Hochstein. So, did she leave RHOM? Why did she stay on the show for just two seasons?