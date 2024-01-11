Julia Lemigova and Lisa Hochstein Clash Over Parenting Concerns, “Three Baby Daddies”

Article continues below advertisement

Since the episode aired in January 2024, Julia has shared that she’s not quite over the fight with her longtime co-star. Her grudge towards Lisa became a public social media brawl that could forever change the show’s dynamics. So, what happened between Julia and Lisa? Keep reading to find out!

Julia Lemigova and Lisa Hochstein’s feud began over a comment about Lisa’s parenting.

Julia, who joined RHOM in Season 4, and Lisa, who joined in Season 1, have historically gotten along since becoming friends. However, when Julia commented on Lisa’s parenting skills, there was seemingly no room for their friendship to continue.

At Nicole’s Mother’s Day brunch, Lisa and Julia joined their castmates for the pink-themed event. Nicole’s attempt at getting the ladies to get along soon went awry, as Julia and Lisa went at it over a May 2023 report about the FLY by Lisa CEO.

In May 2023, Page Six reported that police came to Lisa’s house during an altercation with Lenny. Julia reacted to the news on RHOM and wondered aloud if Lisa had left her children at home during the night of the police visit. She explained that the night of the call was like her wife, Martina Navratilova’s “F--k Cancer” Party.

Lisa, a mom to her son Logan and daughter Elle, dismissed Julia’s allegation and was offended by the question. The question led to the pair arguing, with Lisa blurting out how Julia has “three baby daddies.”

Julia calls out Lisa Hochstein for her baby daddy comment. 👀😬 #RHOM pic.twitter.com/76UjmXZLax — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) January 6, 2024

Julia Lemigova called Lisa Hochstein’s ‘RHOM’ comment “heartbreaking” and “horrifying.”

When Julia and Lisa were mid-fight, Julia had no idea what her frenemy said about her having three baby daddies. Thankfully, a RHOM fan account, @rhom.bravo, was happy to spill the tea.

On Instagram, RHOM Bravo gave their take on Lisa’s fight with Julia, stating they wish Julia had stuck up for herself during the “baby daddy comment.” On Saturday, Jan. 6, X account @nosmokenomore said that Julia responded to RHOM Bravo and thanked the account for bringing Lisa’s comment to her “attention.”

She then explained she didn’t respond to the comment because she didn’t hear it, though it was “heartbreaking” to hear Lisa’s comment about her children. While Julia does have three baby daddies, as Lisa stated, only two of her three children are alive.

After welcoming her daughters, Victoria and Emma, Julia had a son with her ex, Edouard Stern, named Maximillian. Sadly, five and a half months into his birth, Maximilian died of unknown circumstances in 2000. Soon after, Edouard also died tragically. “Wow – Thank you for bringing this to my attention,” Julia commented on Instagram. “I was so taken aback by Lisa’s rage that I did not even hear her hateful words.”

“It is heartbreaking and horrifying to learn this is what my supposed friend thinks of me and my family,” she continued. “Attempting to frame the way my children came into this world as anything but joyful blessings is disgusting and impermissible. The unspeakable viciousness of invoking the memory of my late son in an attempt to attack me is simply unforgivable.”

Lisa claims Julia is stirring up unnecessary drama for the ‘Miami’ Season 6 reunion.

While Julia claimed on her socials that Lisa’s actions were “unforgivable,” Lisa says the former Miss USSR had already decided to bury the hatchet. Page Six reported that, after seeing Julia’s comments about the ordeal, she took to her Instagram to share her side of the story.

The former Playmate said she apologized to Julia privately after her comment aired on RHOM. Lisa also accused Julia of bringing their issues to social media to bring extra attention to herself before the RHOM cast joins Andy Cohen to film the Season 6 reunion.

“On your end, it was calculated because next week we tape the reunion,” Lisa wrote to Julia. “I asked you to take the post down after you said you didn’t want this to escalate any further, but now it’s posted, and I believe this is your intention.”

Source: Bravo

For her part, Julia denies drumming up mess for the reunion’s sake, telling Page Six, “Lisa’s hurtful efforts to mischaracterize my emotions are completely dismissive of the pain I’m experiencing.”

While we hope these two patch things up before or after the reunion, we know that’s asking too much of the RHOM ladies!