Christina Haack Shared Why It Was "Not Really Fair" to Continue 'Flip or Flop' on the Series Finale

After 10 seasons, dozens of renovations, and a split that was sometimes contentious, Flip or Flop has officially come to an end on HGTV. When the series premiered in 2013, Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack were a married duo who flipped properties in the Orange County area.

Over the years, the spouses welcomed their second child together, and they dealt with Tarek's battles with thyroid and testicular cancer, all while navigating the tricky business of renovating houses. The pair split up in 2016 after about seven years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2018.