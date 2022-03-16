Why Is 'Flip or Flop' Ending? Tarek and Christina Have Mutually Decided to End the Show

Thankfully, for those who enjoy home improvement shows, both partners have solo projects that will remain on HGTV. Tarek stars in Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa while Christina helms Christina on the Coast. It's safe to say that while Flip or Flop will be missed, there are plenty of ways to catch Tarek and Christina on TV again — even if it's separately!

The Flip or Flop finale will take place on March 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST.