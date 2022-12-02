Twitter Sleuths Figured out if the Last ‘Flip or Flop’ House Sold After the Finale
After 11 seasons and hundreds of renovations, Flip or Flop officially ended on HGTV. The series launched famous exes Christina Haack, and Tarek El Moussa’s careers as fans followed their journey from an average married couple and creative partners to their high-profile 2018 divorce. Despite their split, they decided to send the show off just how they started it: together.
Many viewers were elated to see Christina and Tarek reunite for what they called “The Final Flip.” In the series finale, they took on their most challenging flip to date in the same neighborhood they got married in 2009.
Unfortunately, the finale didn’t give what some fans expected, as the show didn’t even confirm if Christina and Tarek’s final masterpiece was a “flip or flop.” So, did the last Flip or Flop house sell? Let’s do some digging.
‘Flip or Flop’ fans were disappointed by the show’s series finale.
Flip or Flop aired its final episode on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The finale showed Tarek and Christina working on a 2,200-square-foot duplex home they purchased for $925,000. According to Insider, the home’s design included four bedrooms and three bathrooms, which the partners planned to flip into a family home with an additional bathroom.
The episode featured some familiar banter between Christina and Tarek, plus throwback clips of previous Flip or Flop episodes. Many fans were disappointed by how the finale ended, and Tarek FaceTimed Christina for the final walkthrough, which seemed odd for their previous project. Then the exes opted not to include their contractor, Izzy Battres, who had been with the team in its earlier seasons.
The finale also wrapped without confirmation whether Christina and Tarek sold their “final flip.” One fan, @divinae4, said the “final cliffhanger” was the most disappointing part of the episode, as fans will “never know” what happened to the stunning family-themed beach home they created. Thankfully, Twitter did what Twitter always did and discovered that the house sold before the finale aired.
Underneath @divinae4’s tweet, several Internet sleuths stated the Huntington Beach, Calif. home sold for $1,850,000. In Zillow’s listing of the property, the site mentioned the house was “another beautiful rehab completed by the star of HGTV's Flip or Flop,” proving the hosts secured their last flip.
‘Flip or Flop’ fans will see Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa in future HGTV shows.
Now that Flip or Flop is officially over, Christina and Tarek are looking forward to their new shows. Christina and her husband Joshua Hall signed on for her show, Christina in the Country, which will air on HGTV on Jan. 12, 2023. As for Tarek, he’s working on a new show called Flipping 101, and he and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa reportedly have an eight-part docuseries called The Flipping El Moussas in the works for 2023.
Although Tarek and Christina collaborated on the Flip or Flop series finale, fans almost didn’t get any closure from the reality stars. In March 2022, People reported that the divorcees chose to end the show because filming had become “too intimate” for them and their new partners.
Since their divorce, Christina and Tarek have moved on, as Christina married Josh in April 2022 and Tarek married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae El Moussa in October 2021.
According to one of People’s sources, Christina and Tarek’s working relationship got intense when he reportedly called Heather a “hotter version” of his ex-wife. Ouch. After a short hiatus, the exes, who also share two children, Taylor Reese and Brayden James, made nice for their show’s sendoff.
Flip or Flop is available to stream on Discovery Plus.