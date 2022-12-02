Twitter Sleuths Figured out if the Last ‘Flip or Flop’ House Sold After the Finale

Many viewers were elated to see Christina and Tarek reunite for what they called “The Final Flip.” In the series finale, they took on their most challenging flip to date in the same neighborhood they got married in 2009.

Unfortunately, the finale didn’t give what some fans expected, as the show didn’t even confirm if Christina and Tarek’s final masterpiece was a “flip or flop.” So, did the last Flip or Flop house sell? Let’s do some digging.