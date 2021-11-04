Tarek El Moussa's Mom Remains on Good Terms With Christina Haack

HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa loves to share advice on home repairs and open up about his personal life. But while we’re pretty up to date on his ex-wife Christina Haack , his current wife, Heather Rae Young , and his two children , Taylor and Brayden, we don’t actually know a lot about his family history and childhood.

Have you ever wondered what Tarek’s ethnicity was? Or who his parents are? We decided to do a little digging into the TV star's past. Keep scrolling to find out.

Tarek previously opened up about the origin of his surname to Country Living . "I'm half Middle-Eastern, so it comes from Middle-Eastern descent,” he explained. He also noted his dad was raised Catholic in Lebanon and also spent some time in Egypt. Meanwhile, his mom is from Belgium. His parents met after his dad moved to Europe as a teenager.

Tarek El Moussa's mom and dad are no longer together.

There is very little info on Tarek’s parents. However, we do know that his mom’s name is Dominique, as she has been featured on his Instagram profile a number of times. We also know that she is no longer with Tarek’s biological father (whose name is unknown) and has remarried to a man named Robert Carroll.

Article continues below advertisement

Needless to say, Tarek remains close with his dad, mom, and stepfather. “I have a very, very close family, so my parents come over for a few days a week," he told Country Living. "We're all about family and we all spend a lot of time together," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

For Father’s Day, Tarek shared a Boomerang of his father and his wife Heather Rae Young’s father. “My dad made every sacrifice in the book for me and my siblings. I grew up looking up to him as a role model and still do til this day,” he wrote. "My only hope is to be as good of a father to my kids as my dad was and is to me.”

Tarek also shared some kind words about his mom in an Instagram he posted on her birthday: "Without you, I’d be nothing. You have always been there for me since I was a kid when you would take me to every single sports game and support me in everything I did, to as an adult, when you took care of me in my darkest and sickest times, to now. You are my rock and my only hope is to be as good of a father to Taylor and Brayden as you were a mother to me." ⁣⁣

Article continues below advertisement

Tarek also has an older sister named Angelique. Below, she is seen with Tarek, their mother, father, and stepfather.