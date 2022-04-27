Chrishell and Jason's Relationship Was Fake, Right?By Kelly Corbett
Apr. 27 2022, Published 6:57 p.m. ET
Does anyone else remember where they were when the news broke that Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim were dating? I was casually scrolling through Instagram while doing some type of sad, pathetic, walk on a treadmill when I saw those incredibly awkward Greece photos.
I couldn't believe it. I was floored. And then I almost hit the floor. Not only were Chrishell and Jason moving too quickly for me, but so was the treadmill.
That said, my immediate thought was that this relationship was staged for the show. It had to be, right?
But as the months went by, I kept going back and forth on this. Were they really in love? Or did Selling Sunset executive producer Adam DiVello just need a juicy storyline? I tried to give them the benefit of the doubt, but their love just seemed fabricated at times. Now after watching Season 5, I have made up my mind: Chrishell and Jason were never together!
Below, I have listed my reasons why. I am sorry to all the Jason and Chrishell believers who may get hurt in the process.
Their kissing photos look pathetic and staged.
If you haven't seen their Greece photos, see above! In the first photo, Chrishell looks almost uncomfortable and her lips barely seem to be touching Jason. And in the second, Jason looks like he's trying to kiss her neck, but misunderstood the assignment and instead just decided to sniff her.
Be honest: Do they look like two people in love? Because as Jason said during the first episode of Season 5, he was already in love with Chrishell by the time they jetted off on their baecation.
Not to mention, Chrishell buried those photos in an Instagram carousel. Perhaps she was trying to do a soft launch of their relationship? Or perhaps she didn't want these kissing photos with her scripted lover/real-life boss to be clearly visible on her profile?
Chrishell is an actress and can play a character when needed.
Prior to Selling Sunset, Chrishell starred as Amanda Dillon on All My Children and as Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives, among other roles. She knows a thing or two about acting.
Christine Quinn teased that Season 5 has "5,000 fake storylines."
Leading up to the Selling Sunset Season 5 premiere, Christine took to Twitter to remind everyone to "enjoy the new season and all of its 5,000 fake storylines." Fake storylines, you say? It seems like Christine wants us to put our thinking caps on this season!
Executive producer Adam DiVello is notorious for making up fake storylines.
Adam DiVello is currently the executive producer of Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa. But as you may recall, he was also the mastermind behind the MTV reality series Laguna Beach and The Hills. The cast and crew from both shows have confirmed that some storylines were, in fact, scripted.
Chrishell was actively flirting with Simu Liu in Season 4, but the timeline suggests that she and Jason were already "together" at that point.
In July 2021, Chrishell and Jason went public with their relationship. But as the former told Bustle, they had actually quietly started dating months before and only announced the news because they "were about to get outed."
As Mary Fitzgerald documented on Instagram, filming for Season 4 began two months before they announced their relationship. So it's likely that they were already dating when filming started but continued to keep it on the down-low.
That's fair. But how far does one go to keep a secret? In Season 4, Chrishell was getting pretty flirty with her client, Simu Liu, and Jason seemed peeved. If Chrishell was actually with Jason, why was she intentionally flirting with someone else in front of him? Chrishell doesn't seem like the vicious type who would want to tease her partner like that, even if their love was supposed to be a secret.
Chrishell isn't the best at keeping secrets.
Chrishell, I love you. But truth be told, the real estate agent cannot keep a secret — especially when there is alcohol around.
Does anyone else remember in Season 1 when Maya told Chrishell, in confidence, that she was pregnant? Chrishell had a few sips of alcohol at dinner and then suddenly, the whole table knew.
That said, we're just supposed to believe that Chrishell was able to successfully keep her relationship from all of her besties at the office? Seems unlikely.
Babies were brought up far too often.
As I'm sure you already heard, Chrishell and Jason broke up because they had "different wants regarding a family." In other words, Chrishell wanted to have kids and Jason didn't. On Dec. 21, 2021, fans were informed of their breakup via Instagram. They both posted statements about how they didn't see eye-to-eye when it came to starting a family. Jason's statement can be seen below. However, Chrishell's statement has since been deleted.
What I found particularly interesting about Season 5 was how often babies were mentioned. It seemed as if the show was trying to set the scene for their "real-life" split.
In fact, in the first episode, the Oppenheim Group ladies were gossiping about how Jason had taken a sudden liking to children, which made him a good match for Chrishell. But six episodes later, when Jason and Chrishell got lunch with his mom, he wasn't sure of where he stood on starting a family.
Does one really change their mind that quickly on such a huge life decision? Or was the show just trying to foreshadow their breakup? It's hard to say.
The point is, Jason and Chrishell are over. But were they ever really together?