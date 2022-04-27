Does anyone else remember where they were when the news broke that Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim were dating? I was casually scrolling through Instagram while doing some type of sad, pathetic, walk on a treadmill when I saw those incredibly awkward Greece photos.

I couldn't believe it. I was floored. And then I almost hit the floor. Not only were Chrishell and Jason moving too quickly for me, but so was the treadmill.