Why Did Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise Break Up? DetailsBy Stephanie Harper
Apr. 26 2022, Published 3:03 p.m. ET
Anyone who’s all caught up with Selling Sunset Season 5 probably has tons of questions about Brett Oppenheim's relationship with Tina Louise. Their super cute relationship was a spectacle throughout the fifth season, and a quick scroll through his Instagram reveals that he hasn’t removed photos or videos of the love they once shared.
Unfortunately, Brett and Tina are totally broken up at this point. What happened to their relationship, and why did they decide to call it quits? Here's everything we know.
Why did Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise break up?
Brett and Tina dated for a total of eight months before breaking things off. She told TMZ, “Well, you know, we were together for eight months, so it got to a point where I wanted to take the next step in the relationship, and he wasn't quite there yet.” It turns out Jason Oppenheim's breakup with Chrishell Stause might've been a catalyst in Tina's decision to end things with Brett.
She revealed that watching Jason and Chrishell’s relationship crumble caused her to start questioning her future with Brett. Jason and Brett are similar in the fact that they’re both not quite ready to settle down, get married, and have kids.
The Oppenheim brothers are both incredibly busy with their careers in the world of real estate. They have each amassed net worths of $50 million, proving that they take their careers very seriously. Getting married and having kids isn’t at the top of their priority lists.
Are Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise still on good terms after breaking up?
It looks like there’s nothing but love between Brett and Tina these days, even though they are no longer together. Following their split, Brett posted a sweet series of pictures highlighting some of their cutest memories. His caption says, “I am grateful for you Tina. For your love, your laugh, your smile, and for our enduring friendship.”
Tina hasn’t posted anything sentimental about Brett because she’s been busy living her best life as a single woman. The tattooed beauty is a vegan co-owner of a few Los Angeles-based businesses. Most of her pics showcase her gym sessions, exotic vacations, and toned bikini body.
Are Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise dating new people yet?
Based on Brett and Tina's interactions throughout Season 5 of Selling Sunset, the relationship they once shared was filled with tons of love, affection, and happiness. It’s certainly true that if two people can’t get on the same page while planning for the future, it would be a huge deal breaker and reason for any relationship to come to an end.
As of now, it doesn’t look like Brett and Tina have moved on with new romantic partners just yet. If Brett and Tina realize they’re able to get on the same page about future plans at some point, there’s a chance they may decide to reconcile in the future. For now, everything is up in the air.