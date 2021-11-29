'Selling Sunset' Star Vanessa Villela's Late Sister Inspired Her Real Estate Career

Two agents, Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan, joined the Oppenheim Group (and the show) full-time in Season 4 as well — and they wasted no time when it came to getting involved in the long-simmering feuds.

While Emma's disagreement with Christine about a mutual ex-boyfriend lasted for the duration of the season, Vanessa was one of the few agents to get on friendly terms with the new mom.

The soap opera actress quickly became a fan favorite for her refusal to take sides, and viewers connected with her when she opened up about the loss of her sister.