Nick Cannon Once Blamed the "Beauty of Fatherhood" For His Brood of Kids

In an August 9, 2021, interview with The Breakfast Club, Nick explained why he can’t seem to stop his baby-making.

"The beauty of fatherhood, man,'' Nick told hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy. “When you really talk about the essence of living ... as a father, too. I've learned so much just from my children, and it's so amazing ... I really just love being around my kids and just that youthful energy. Like, you get to relive every time."