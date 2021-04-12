Abby De La Rosa Is Expecting Twins With Nick Cannon, but Who Exactly Is She?

Masked Singer host Nick Cannon is about to become a father again. On April 11, L.A. DJ Abby De La Rosa announced on social media that she and Nick were expecting twin boys together. Nick, who is already a father to twins with Mariah Carey , posed with Abby for a photo of the two of them where her baby bump was on full display.

Who is Abby De La Rosa?

Although fans of The Masked Singer likely know Nick, they may be less familiar with the woman he's having children with. Abby works primarily as an international DJ and voiceover talent, and she's also known as a talented musician, and she spent much of the early part of the pandemic entertaining her Instagram followers with DJ sessions that she live-streamed from her home.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

In her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy, Abby also said that she was having twin sons, calling them her "miracle babies." "Our dearest sons -- my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels," she wrote.

"I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy," she continued. "That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose." "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you -- is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can't wait to meet you both."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick has yet to announce the news of the pregnancy, but his children with Abby will be his fifth and sixth. In addition to his twin children with Mariah, Nick also has two children with Brittany Bell, including a daughter who was born just months ago in December of 2020.