Nick Cannon's Seventh Child, Baby Zen, Has Passed Away

Nick Cannon's Seventh Child, Baby Zen, Has Passed AwayBy Tatayana Yomary
Dec. 7 2021, Published 2:32 p.m. ET
Prayers up! On Dec. 7, 2021, reports shared that Nick Cannon’s youngest child, Zen Scott Cannon, tragically passed away.
He was just 5 months old.
Zen’s death is indeed an unexpected tragedy, and fans and fellow celebrities alike have flocked to his mother, Alyssa Scott's, social media pages to share their condolences. However, one crucial question remains: What happened to Zen Scott Cannon? Here’s the 4-1-1.
Zen Scott Cannon tragically passed away due to brain cancer.
The pain of losing a child is unbearable. On Dec. 7, 2021, Nick Cannon revealed on his self-titled show that Zen passed away on Dec. 5, 2021, per Bossip. The 41-year-old revealed that he and Alyssa originally believed that Zen had a sinus infection, but it turned out that he was suffering from hydrocephalus, as well as a form of brain cancer.
“We thought it would be a routine process and we went in and we found out that he had another condition where it was fluid building up in his head,” Nick said on the show. “They called it a malignant tumor in his head.”
Nick went on to bring out his therapist Dr. Laura Berman to help him grieve.
“Because with the transition of my youngest son Zen, I felt like it was important to talk to someone who knows how difficult it is to lose a child, who just has great counsel,” Nick said. “So I invited my friend, my therapist to talk about love and loss.”
Alyssa has remained mum about Zen’s passing.
Aside from Nick announcing Zen’s passing to the world, Alyssa has remained tight-lipped about the topic. The model has been sharing a plethora of photos and videos of the baby boy on her Instagram stories.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, hydrocephalus can affect anyone at any age but is most common in infants and older adults. In fact, “some estimates report that one to two of every 1,000 babies are born with hydrocephalus.”
We would like to give our deepest condolences to Nick, Alyssa, and the family and loved ones of Zen Scott Cannon.