'Cooking With Paris' Gives a New Meaning to Her Famous Catchphrase and Celebrates Her Culinary Flair

She’s back … and in a way you’ve never seen her before!

Businesswoman, heiress, and the brainchild behind almost everyone’s favorite catchphrase — “That’s hot” — Paris Hilton is heading back to the small screen. While many of Paris’s memorable scenes from The Simple Life live rent-free in our heads, the glamazon is now giving us full insight into her culinary expertise with Netflix’s newest sensation Cooking With Paris.