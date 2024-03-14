‘RHOA’ Star Sheree Whitfield Revealed Her Mom and Dad’s Alzheimer’s Diagnoses Online

As one of the OG peach holders of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Sheree Whitfield has shown us the highs and lows of her life on the long-running Bravo show. After sharing details about her divorce from Bob Whitfield, we watched Sheree achieve several dreams, including the much-awaited launches of her home, Chateau Sheree, and finally, clothes for her expensive fashion line, She By Sheree.

Sheree, who has three kids — Tierra, Kaleigh, and Kairo — also gave fans a glimpse into her life as a “glamma” in Season 15. Over the years, Sheree used her parenting advice to discuss her childhood and filmed with her mother, Thelma Ferguson. In March 2024, Sheree shared more details about her family on social media. Here’s what we know about her parents!

Who are ‘RHOA’ star Sheree Whitfield’s parents?

Before she would become famous for phrases like “Who gon’ check me boo?” and “Hell to the nah, to the nah nah nah,” Sheree was living her best childlike life in Northeast Ohio. She was born on Jan. 2, 1970, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, to mom Thelma Ferguson and her father. We could not find Sheree’s dad’s name, though she has discussed him on RHOA and social media.

In earlier seasons of RHOA, Sheree shared how heartbreaking it was to watch her children have a similar childhood. She said her ex-husband, Bob Whitfield, became absent from their kids’ lives after their 2007 divorce. Sheree said she and her father were estranged for most of her childhood after he and her mom split.

Sheree never said on RHOA if she and her father reconnected. However, she posted a tribute to when he died from Alzheimer’s in 2023. The tribute included a photo of her dad in his military uniform, a photo of them together, and what was presumably his memorial.

“Sorry boos, I’ve been MIA due to the passing of my dad,” Sheree explained in her caption on March 8, 2023. “So thankful for all the text[s], cards, flowers, etc. My family and I really appreciate everyone who reached out. Always remember to cherish your family and friends.” Through the hashtags in her caption, Sheree said her dad was “Cleveland born and raised,” though she didn’t share more details about him beyond that.

Sheree opened up about another family struggle regarding her mom, Thelma Ferguson’s health.

One year after her father’s death, Sheree took to social media to give her fans an update on another battle her family was working through. In a March 2024 Instagram post, the Traitors star announced her mother, Thelma, like Sheree’s father, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The heartbreaking news was why Sheree hadn’t been active on her social media accounts.

“As many of you know, my father passed away last March due to Alzheimer’s. It saddens me that the one-year anniversary of my father’s death and this disease is also affecting another very close family member — my mom,” Sheree wrote. “This has been one of the most difficult experiences I have ever endured, especially going through this with close family members back to back and feeling helpless like there is nothing I can do but try to make them as comfortable as possible when, of course, that’s not enough!”

Sheree added another note to caregivers supporting a loved one through Alzheimer’s. She then asked others in similar situations if they had advice that could “help me or anyone reading this with a loved one that is in the beginning stages of dementia and is resistant to help.”