We Completely Missed Shereé Whitfield Teasing Her Son’s New Baby! Who Is His Baby Mama?

One should never “check” Shereé Whitfield about a few things — her business, She by Shereé, her status as a The Real Housewives of Atlanta OG, or her three kids. Anyone following RHOA knows that Shereé is a protective mama bear. Throughout her time on the Bravo hit, we’ve watched her children — Tierra, Kairo, and Kaleigh — grow up and develop their own lives away from their famous mom.

Kairo, for instance, has grown from Shereé’s quiet, camera-shy only boy to an HBCU graduate, male model, and one of Tyler Perry’s employees. In 2023, Kairo became a first-time dad, making Shereé a grandma, err, “glamma” (sorry, Shereé). Keep reading to see everything we know about Shereé’s son and his little family! Also, find out how Shereé hinted at Kairo’s baby news in 2022.

Shereé Whitfield’s son, Kairo, welcomed his first child in the Spring of 2023.

In March 2023, Bravo’s The Daily Dish was the first to report that Kairo (27) welcomed a new baby into the Whitfield family. According to the outlet, Kairo had a baby girl, though it’s unclear when exactly the baby was born.

Since Kairo’s baby’s birth, neither he nor Shereé has posted the baby on their social media accounts. However, Shereé cleverly confirmed Kairo was bringing in her first grandbaby back in December 2022.

During the RHOA star’s Christmas celebration with Kairo, Tierra, and Kaleigh, the family of four wore adorable matching PJs while creating a TikTok. The TikTok they chose was a video of Shereé showing how much she knows each of her three children.

When one question asked which of her kids would have a baby first, Shereé pointed to Kairo. Several months later, Kairo’s baby news dropped, proving Shereé may have had a little more than “mother’s intuition.”

Y’all wasn’t go tell me sheree is a grandma ? Kairo done had a baby — Tokyo Toni’s lipstick (@TheJDangerfield) August 30, 2022

Who is Kairo Whitfield’s baby mama?

As of this writing, Kairo hasn’t shown his baby mama to the public. The Bravolebrity kid is extremely private online and only has a few photos on his Instagram account, most of which are of himself, family, and friends. However, that doesn’t mean he and the mother of his child aren’t in a relationship or that he won’t open up about his family more in the future.

Kairo’s willingness to hide the world from his kid and her mom likely has something to do with a particular fanbase of his. Since the Morehouse College grad has matured, he’s caught plenty of attention from the ladies, including Shereé’s former RHOA co-star, Porsha Williams.

On the show, Porsha and Shereé joked with Andy Cohen about Porsha becoming Kairo’s “sugar mama” while he was in school. Kairo even admitted on Watch What Happens Live in 2017 that he had a crush on the mother of one for a time.