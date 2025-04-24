What Happened to Lil Uzi Vert? How Kanye West Got Involved in Their Health Scare Lil Uzi Vert was hospitalized in New York City in April 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 24 2025, 11:16 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's musical accomplishments are nothing to scoff at, as they have been one of the most charismatic, boundary-pushing artists to thrive in the hip-hop scene. Born Symere Bysil Woods, they have made headlines and strides for the Black LGBTQ+ community after coming out as non-binary in 2022 and began publicly using they/them pronouns. Lil Uzi's relationship with 1/2 of the City Girls, JT, also keeps them busy outside of music.

Throughout their run in the industry, they have opened up about their road to sobriety, their upbringing, and their road to fame. However, a hospitalization stay made some fans wonder if Lil Uzi was OK. Here's what went down.



What happened to Lil Uzi Vert?

Lil Uzi sparked concern over his well-being in April 2025. TMZ reported the rapper was hospitalized in New York City after paramedics responded to a call for them made by someone on their team. The medical team arrived at the scene in the afternoon, and an eyewitness shared a video showing someone who appeared to be Lil Uzi being wheeled into an ambulance around 2:30 p.m. EST.

Lil Uzi reportedly wasn't alone, as JT, whom they had begun dating in 2019, was with them in NYC and followed them to the scene. Additionally, security also accompanied the rapper and held up black umbrellas to protect their identity. As news of Lil Uzi's health scare broke, their fans put on their best detective hats and theorized about what may have happened to them. Some suspected foul play, while others expressed their well wishes towards them.

"Stay safe, Uzi," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I hope it wasn’t drugs losing too many people to them," a fan begged. "First passing of the Pope now uzi rushed to hospital??" another asked. "I swear this might be the worst month of 2025."



Kanye West spoke on Lil Uzi Vert's health following his hospitalization.

As fans awaited more information regarding what happened to Lil Uzi, some naturally reached out to JT, whom most believed had the most information on his health. However, JT opted to keep her boyfriend's condition a private matter. His friend, Kanye West, was the first to publicly share an update on how he was doing.

In an April 23, 2025, X post, Ye shared a screenshot of a text exchange between him and Uzi's mutual friend, Digital Nas. In the thread, the friend shared that the Philadelphia native was hospitalized due to dehydration and hinted that he believed there was more to the story. Ye then replied he wanted Uzi to know he had checked on them, and confirmed in the thread that his friend would be fine. "UZI is OK," Ye captioned the post.

Kanye West confirms Lil Uzi Vert is doing better after being rushed to hospital.



Lil Uzi Vert was rushed to the hospital after an EMS call for a “sick person” at a Lower Manhattan hotel. — Nazrul Haanii (@HaaniiNazrul) April 23, 2025