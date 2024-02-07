Home > Entertainment > Music "Just Wanna Rock" Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's Net Worth Might Surprise You By Pretty Honore Feb. 7 2024, Published 8:14 a.m. ET Source: Prince Williams/Getty Images

“XO TOUR Llif3” rapper Lil Uzi Vert rose to popularity in the 2010s and hasn’t slowed down since. With a following of more than 18 million users as of this writing, the rapper’s reach is unparalleled.

From legal issues to relationship drama, the Grammy Award-winning recording artist is no stranger to the headlines. Fans who follow the rapper may be eager to know how much they're worth — and Distractify has answers. Read on for details on Uzi’s net worth!

What is Lil Uzi’s net worth?

In 2018, Forbes reported that Lil Uzi is worth $18 million. Celebrity Net Worth purports that Lil Uzi's net worth sits at $25 million as of today. Much of Lil Uzi’s income comes from their years-long career as a recording artist. They signed their first major deal with Universal in 2014 and were inducted into the XXL Freshman Class two years later.

Since Uzi’s musical debut, they’ve dropped three mixtapes and four studio albums, all of which were wildly popular among listeners. Along with their mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World, their albums, Luv Is Rage 2 and Eternal Atake, were all certified platinum by the RIAA. Lil Uzi Vert has made some shocking decisions in the past, but none were as outrageous as their choice to implant a $24 million pink diamond in their forehead.

Lil Uzi implanted a $24 million pink diamond in their forehead.

Uzi shocked the world when they shared details on their new piecing in a series of tweets. They said that the pink gem, purchased from celebrity jeweler Elliot Elliantte, didn’t come cheap — it only made sense that the rapper had it insured.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” the rapper wrote. They added, “This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s on my face.” However, the following year, Uzi revealed that the diamond had been yanked out during a show and it was just as horrific as you’d expect it to be.

They told TMZ at the time, "I had a show at Rolling Loud, and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out.” Luckily for them, they didn’t lose the diamond amid the chaos. Since then, Uzi has sworn off tattoos and piercings altogether. They told LA Weekly that they're trying to embrace a more “corporate” aesthetic.