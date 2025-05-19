‘My 600-Lb Life’ Star Latonya Pottain Has Died at Age 40 —Her Cause of Death Revealed Latonya starred in Season 11 of 'My 600-Lb Life' before her untimely death. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 19 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: TLC

We are sending condolences to the loved ones and fans of Latonya Pottain at the age of 40. Latonya was best known for her time on Season 11 of My 600-Lb Life.

Latonya's weight loss journey and health issues were well-documented during her time on the show and in the years leading to her death. Here's what to know about the reality star's cause of death.

There are a few details available on Latonya Pottain from 'My 600-Lb Life's' cause of death.

According to The New York Post, Latonya died at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in Shreveport, La. The outlet reported that a representative for the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office informed them that, an official autopsy hadn't been performed because she died of natural causes. However, a "preliminary cause of death" showed Latonya died of congestive heart failure. The TLC star died hours after a family gathering.

Her brother told TMZ she complained of feeling uncomfortable and looked like she wasn't feeling well at the event. Latonya's family came to see her at her home the morning of her death when she complained of having trouble breathing. After she went forward with attending the event, a nurse called her brother and told her she had called an ambulance to bring her to the hospital because she was going into cardiac arrest.

“Please join us in prayer for this dear family as they complete final care arrangements for their deceased loved one,” her obituary read. Before her death, Latonya asked her online community to "pray for me" and shared that "my heart not working right and there is nothing more the doctors can do here in Louisiana please keep me lifted," per The Sun. Fans also watched Latonya struggle with her weight on My 600-Lb Life, where she struggled to lose weight to have gastric bypass surgery.