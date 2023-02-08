Latonya Pottain From 'My 600-Lb Life' Is Working on Getting Healthy — Where Is She Now?

The stories featured on My 600-Lb Life always feature participants whose emotional journeys have led them to a turning point in their lives. And Latonya Pottain from the Feb. 8 episode of My 600-Lb Life is no different. But because she has such a zest for life and determination to get healthy at nearly 700 pounds, viewers want to know where Latonya is now.

The My 600-Lb Life participant shares in her episode that she feels food is her best friend and her hobby. She explains that eating helps her "cope with things," including stress and depression she experiences. While she understands how unhealthy her food intake is, Latonya also has a difficult time breaking old habits. Which is why she was inspired to film an episode of the long-running TLC docuseries.

Where is Latonya Pottain from 'My 600-Lb Life' now?

By the end of Latonya's episode, she weighs less than 600 pounds, which is an accomplishment. However, it doesn't make her eligible for bariatric surgery and she has to continue to trudge along to lose more. She lost weight prior to that weigh-in, but she gained some back, which is the problem.

In January 2023, Latonya shared a Facebook post to update her friends and family about her progress. "My story will help other people," she wrote, of her My 600-Lb Life episode. "No, I have not reached my goal, but I'm working on me. Please keep all negative comments to yourself. If you know me, then you know I come with that [fire] that will blow back. So if you wanna do anything for me, say a positive prayer and thank you in advance."

Source: TLC

One of Latonya's goals on 'My 600-Lb Life' is to get married.

Latonya weighs almost 700 pounds on My 600-Lb Life. She's at a crossroads and she's ready to make better choices for her health and for her future. One reason she wants to make a change is because she wants to be healthy to take care of her goddaughter, who she cares for while the toddler's mom works.

But another reason involves Latonya's fiancé, Daune Anderson. In the episode, Daune explains that he takes care of Latonya some of the time and he's willing to essentially do whatever she wants to keep her happy. Latonya has concerns about being able to walk down the aisle, however, and she hopes to start to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle before her nuptials.