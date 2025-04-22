Mia Thornton Mentioned Plans To Go Where She’s “Valued” After Leaving ‘Rhop' "With every new season comes a new beginning." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 22 2025, 5:36 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

There are some Housewives who have the "it-factor" from their very first scene, making it difficult for anyone to imagine their respective show without them. Then, others need a season or two before they're ready to prove themselves. Anyone familiar with The Real Housewives of Potomac knows where Mia Thornton falls under, and, hint, hint, it's not option two.

Mia, who joined RHOP in Season 6, has kept audiences interested in what was — and what wasn't — going on in her life. Her marriage and, later, separation from Gordon Thornton, which led to a short-lived reunion with her high school boyfriend, Inc, was one of the highlights from her time on the show. Mia's Housewives magic, paired with her shenanigans, had her fans convinced she continue on the show for seasons to come.

However, the creative storyteller confirmed her time on Potomac was no more. Here's what Mia said about her exit.

Why did Mia Thornton leave 'The Real Housewives of Potomac?'

Mia confirmed in April 2025 that Season 9 of RHOP was her last. The entrepreneur released a statement along with multiple photos of her holding an issue from her faux newspaper "The Miamor TImes." The issue in one post had a headline stating, "Mia Thornton Moves to Atlanta." In her caption, Mia said her RHOP departure had everything to do with her family moving on to greener, peachier pastures.

"With every new season comes a new beginning, and I have some news to share," Mia wrote. "My family and I have made the decision to relocate to Atlanta, and with that, I will not be returning to The Real Housewives of Potomac next season." Mia continued her statement by thanking Andy Cohen and the show's production team, Truly Original, directly. And, though she didn't end Season 9 on the best of terms with her cast, she made sure to highlight them in her caption.

"The past four seasons have been an unforgettable journey one filled with growth, lessons, and so many incredible memories," Mia added. "I want to thank Truly Original, Bravo, NBCUniversal, and Andy Cohen for believing in me and giving me the space to share my story. To my castmates: thank you for the laughs, the lessons, and the unforgettable moments. And to the amazing fans, your love and support has meant everything to me. I’ll always carry that with me."

She continued: "This next chapter is already full of exciting opportunities, and I can’t wait to take you all along for the ride. Big things are coming…"

Mia's 'RHOP' departure fueled theories she could join 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta.'

Mia's news brought multiple reactions from her fans, Andy Cohen, and former Bravo producer and podcast host, Carlos King. Carlos commented "MIAAAA." Mia replied to the comment by cryptically stating she was moving on to somewhere she felt "valued." "I KNOW," she told Carlos. "But you know the saying, 'Go where you're valued."

