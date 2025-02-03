What Is Thiemo Rusch’s Net Worth? ‘RHOP’ Star Stacey’s Estranged Husband Works for Audi Stacey and Thiemo split shortly before she joined Season 9 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 3 2025, 5:25 p.m. ET Source: LinkedIn

On The Real Housewives of Potomac, Stacey Rusch showed she can read more than a teleprompter. The broadcast journalist and former QVC host joined the show as Karen Huger's friend in Season 9 and initially came into the group not quite sure about what was going on. However, after a few weeks with the boisterous group, she was able to hold her own.

In addition to showing the group and fans at home what she's made of, Stacey introduced fans to her lovely daughter, Arabella, and a modernized version of co-parenting with her estranged husband, Thiemo Rusch. Thiemo and Stacey's split was something they kept from their daughter during the season, which they were able to achieve by Stacey bouncing from an apartment in D.C. to the couple's Potomac home.

While discussing her divorce, the Bravo newbie didn't say much about her husband's day job or wealth, though her house showed they both have careers that pay them handsomely. Here's what to know about Thiemo's net worth.

What is Thiemo Rusch's net worth?

As of this writing, Thiemo's exact net worth is unknown. However, his LinkedIn shows the Germany native works as the senior vice president of sales operations for Audi of America. According to Comparably, the average person in Thiemo's position makes an estimated $300,990 annually. This includes a base salary of $192,595 plus a $108,395 bonus. The outlet also noted that the range for a VP of sales operations can also earn anywhere between $125,467 - $700,000 annually.

Like his net worth, Stacey's ex-husband's salary isn't public knowledge. But between his and Stacey's coins, it's no wonder the host was able to split her time between her two homes in this economy.

“Now that my husband and I are separated, we have agreed to approach our divorce with class,” Stacey shared on RHOP, per The Daily Dish. “We are still living together as a family.”

“Right now, I have two homes,” she added elsewhere. “I have my home where Arabella lives and where my husband is currently living. I also have an apartment in D.C. I try to time things so that when he’s home, I'm in D.C. ‘working.’ Then, when he travels, I’m back home with Arabella.”

Thiemo Rusch Senior Vice President Sales and Operations at Audi of America Net worth: $300 Thousand Thiemo Rusch is a sales and operations professional based in Virginia. He is known for being the estranged husband of The Real Housewives of Potomac star, Stacey Rusch. Birthplace: Mannheim, Germany Marriages: Stacey Rusch (m. 2007; separated in 2024) Children: 1 Education: Berufsakademie of Mannheim, Germany

Are Stacey Rusch and Thiemo Rusch still married?

So far, Stacey and Thiemo are still legally married. Their living arrangement is a testament to her willingness to make their divorce as easy as a transition as possible for their daughter. Although they're legally married, Stacey is still on the dating scene and began flaunting her "best friend," Thomas "TJ" Anthony Jones, on the show. And while TJ isn't ready to take their relationship to a physical level (i.e. intercourse), she believes he is the one for her.

While Stacey hasn't yet told her daughter she's dating someone who has been on the show, the reporter told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live! that she has her soon-to-be-ex-husband's support, though she confirmed he's not tuning in each week. "He’s happy for me, [and] he’s happy that [our daughter] Arabella is happy," Stacey told the host.

Stacey and Thiemo met on a plane from Miami to Detroit, then got married back in 2007. The pair separated shortly before she joined Potomac.