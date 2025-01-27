Is Mia Thornton Pregnant From 'RHOP'? A Recent Appearance Sets the Record Straight "Don’t be afraid to start over." So, what’s the deal with Mia’s Instagram post? By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 27 2025, 10:19 a.m. ET Source: Bravo

As a recurring cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Mia Thornton’s life is constantly under scrutiny, from her relationships to her business ventures. After Season 9 premiered in early October 2024, an Instagram poll Mia posted had fans buzzing with speculation that she might be pregnant. Many were convinced a baby was on the way.

"I’ve been thinking she’s pregnant since the new season started because she looks it," Reddit user @ScrollTroll615 shared in a thread dissecting Mia’s poll, which teased "good news" and included the option, "Mama Mia 4.0 Loading." As the season unfolded, rumors about Mia’s possible pregnancy continued to swirl. But a recent public appearance in January 2025 seems to confirm whether she’s expecting. Here’s what we know.

Is 'RHOP' star Mia Thornton pregnant?

Source: Bravo

Mia isn’t pregnant, and her Jan. 26, 2025, appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen seems to confirm it. She arrived looking stunning in a SOLACE London Viviana Maxi Dress in magenta, which apparently turned heads — so much so that Mia later shared on her Instagram Stories that the dress had sold out!

While fans swooned over her outfit, one thing was clear: Mia didn’t appear to have a baby bump. Of course, if she were only a few weeks along, she might not be showing yet. However, given that pregnancy rumors started circulating back in October 2024, her WWHL appearance suggests the speculation might just be a rumor. Although Mia didn’t share any baby news during her chat with Andy, she did offer an update on her relationship with Incognito, aka Inc.

Are Mia Thornton and Inc still together?

At the end of January 2025, Mia confirmed she and Inc are not "currently" together. She clarified, "Are we exclusive and are we dating? No. It has bridged a gap between us."

Mia elaborated further, explaining, "Inc has worked really, really hard for his reputation and his career. He’s 20 years in as a syndicated radio personality." She added, "And he feels as though this platform is not necessarily — it doesn’t align with his brand."

While she said, "I respect that," it does raise questions about love and whether Inc fully understood what he was signing up for when they began dating. After all, Inc knew Mia was a Real Housewives of Potomac star, making his claim about brand misalignment surprising — even to Quad Webb.

Mia, however, didn’t seem fazed by their current status, calling Inc her "forever best friend" and even defending him, saying, "In his defense, I need to get a divorce first." That makes sense, considering Mia is still legally married to her estranged husband, Gordon, despite separating in June 2023. But while her unresolved divorce might play a role, Mia has framed their breakup as more about their brands clashing.