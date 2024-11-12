Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo Are Stacey Rusch and Kenya Moore Related? 'Real Housewives' Fans Are Getting Deja Vu The similarities between the 'Real Housewives' stars is uncanny. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 12 2024, 5:44 p.m. ET Source: Bravo/Instagram/@kenya

In 2024, the Real Housewives franchise aired its 100th season with Season 18 of its OG show, The Real Housewives of Orange County. After 100 seasons of catfights, relationship woes, and many drama-filled girls trips, the franchise has continued to expand by adding fresh faces to each of its casts. During Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, fans met one of the newest Housewives full-time stars, television and former QVC host Stacey Rusch. Since Stacey joined RHOP, the newbie received mixed reviews from those watching at home.

Some find her quirkiness and inability to figure out how reality TV works in real time endearing, while others think the complete opposite. Fans have also said Stacey reminds them a lot of Ms. Twirl ESQ., The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kenya Moore. As Stacey appears on the show more, many have noted that she and Kenya look eerily alike and have stressed their similar stories. So, did Bravo bring Kenya's twin to Potomac? Let's find out!

Are 'Real Housewives' stars Stacey Rusch Kenya Moore related?

Ever since Stacey's first RHOP scene, she's received multiple comments about how much she resembles Kenya. Their bold eyes, long hair, and affinity for bright colors has convinced fans that they must be related. However, we hate to break it to you, but there's no evidence showing that Stacey and Kenya are biologically related. At least, they haven't confirmed if they are.

If Stacey and Kenya were related, she would likely have mentioned their familial relationship on RHOP. Kenya also probably would've shared if Stacey had been to Moore Manor for a family function if she were still on RHOA. In June 2024, the longtime peach holder left the series after she was suspended for allegedly sharing illicit photos of her co-star, , during filming for Season 16.

Stacey Rusch and Kenya Moore have more in common than their looks.

Although Stacey and Kenya aren't giving us another iconic Bravo cousin or sister duo, hopefully, they've used their Bravo resources to connect because their backgrounds and stories are incredibly similar. For starters, Stacey and Kenya are both from Detroit, Mich., which has been one of the first clues to fans that they could've crossed paths.

Another uncanny similarity has been that Kenya and Stacey are both single moms to their daughters. Kenya has been raising her daughter, Brooklyn, as a single mom since she separated from her ex-husband, Marc Daly, in 2019. During Season 8 of Potomac, Stacey shared that she and her husband, Thiemo Rusch, though she hadn't yet shared the news with her daughter, Arabella.

Stacey's first season of Potomac also reminds some Bravoholics of Kenya's RHOA debut. One part of her Season 8 story has been her relationship with her boyfriend, T.J. She shared that, though she and T.J. are in love and "best friends," they haven't consummated their relationship due to T.J.'s religious beliefs.

Stacey has explained that her and T.J. not having a sex life hasn't stopped her from being head over heels about him. However, some fans have questioned the relationship's validity and if T.J. is attracted to his girlfriend. The accusations about T.J.'s affection for Stacey and his sexuality are similar to what Kenya experienced in her first season. During RHOA Season 5, she began dating Walter Jackson and received the same concerns from fans, and Walter himself claimed in 2012 that their relationship was fake.