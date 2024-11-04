'RHOP' Friend Jacqueline Blake and Her Cop Baby Daddy Are Figuring out Their Relationship

Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac reintroduced viewers to Mia Thornton's childhood best friend, Jacqueline Blake. Jacqueline was first introduced in Season 7 as a friend to the show. After a break in Season 8 following a fallout with Mia over their drama on the show, Jacqueline is ten toes down for her pal and is ready to drag anyone who gets in either of their ways.

Article continues below advertisement

During Season 9 of RHOP, which aired in October 2024, Jacqueline joined Mia in dragging Karen Huger for her DUI charge in March 2024. However, she quickly learned not to mess with the Grande Dame. Karen clapped back with information she had about Jacqueline's on-again, off-again boyfriend and the father of her children, Patrick. The tea was so hot it seemingly caught Jacqueline off-guard. And while her and Patrick Ojong's dating status is unclear, Jacqueline jumped to his defense against Karen.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Who is 'RHOP' friend Jacqueline Blake dating?

Jacqueline is technically single, but is entangled in her and who Karen calls "Mr. PP's" relationship. Mr. PP, aka Patrick, is the father of her two daughters, Ava and Blakely. While she hasn't shared what Patrick looks like, she has discussed him times, including during Wendy Osefo's 40th birthday brunch on Season 9, Ep. 5. During the brunch, Karen asked how Jacqueline and Patrick were doing, and Jacqueline shared they were trying to define their relationship.

"In this moment, we are moving forward in a positive direction in terms of our co-parenting and our relationship collectively."

Article continues below advertisement

Karen Huger accused Jacqueline Blake's baby daddy of having 25 convictions despite being a cop.

As Jacqueline discussed her relationship status with the group, she was interrupted by Karen's tea about her possible partner. She revealed that Patrick, who is a police officer, has 25 convictions and asked Jacqueline if their reconciliation came "before or after" his arrests and asked if she stood by him during the alleged convictions.

Article continues below advertisement

The group gasped at Karen's reveal, and Jacqueline's face showed she was gagged Karen had the alleged information. In a confessional interview, she went on to explain Patrick was part of an internal investigation within the police department where he worked. Jacqueline also said he's never been criminally convicted for his crimes but lost his job following the investigation.

Karen really embarrassed tf out of Jacqueline here and had her stuck. 😭 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/yTjPTaQ1DZ — Nick (@nicksawaboy) November 4, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

The friend of the show further confirmed Patrick soon received another job at a new police force. His LinkedIn states that he now works at the City of Hyattsville in Maryland, though it doesn't publicly show when he started his position. While Jacqueline had a valid explanation for the Patrick's convictions, she was appalled by Karen's decision to bring it up to the group, especially since he wasn't at the brunch to defend himself.

Jacqueline then reminded the group of Karen's DUI charges after her March 2024 car accident. She yelled at Karen to focus on her "two DUIs" instead of the father of her children, to which she replied with one of her favorite auntie sayings. "I don’t have two DUI’s, dingbat!” Karen yelled at Jacqueline.