Mia Thornton Told Karen Huger on 'RHOP' That She Needs to Go to Rehab — Did She Go?

Everybody makes mistakes, but in The Real Housewives of Potomac, no one can make one without being taken to task by the entire group. In Season 7 of the Bravo series, Karen Huger’s car accident and the charges, er, “allegations” stemming from her March 2024 DUI are haunting her more than any Gizelle Bryant event thrown in her honor ever could.

Article continues below advertisement

As Season 7 progresses, fans have seen the group express their opinions about her arrest and ongoing case. Several of Karen’s co-stars agreed to let her handle the drama on her terms. However, Mia Thornton and her BFF, Jacqueline Blake, had other plans. During Season 7, Ep. 5, Mia and Jacqueline suggested Karen’s alleged actions may require outside help like rehab. But did the Grande Dame take her frenemy’s advice? Here’s the scoop.

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

Did ‘RHOP’ star Karen Huger go to rehab after her March 2024 DUI?

Karen’s DUI arrest didn’t result in her going to rehab. As far as we know, she was issued several citations for the single-vehicle collision, but no arrests were made at the scene. Karen also wasn’t ordered to attend a rehabilitation program and has said on RHOP that she doesn’t believe she has an alcohol addiction.

The conversation about Karen attending rehab came up at Wendy Osefo’s 40th birthday brunch. After she discussed Jacqueline Blake’s baby’s daddy’s alleged multiple arrests, Mia and Jacqueline searched for Karen’s DUI and DWI charges, which included her citations. When Season 7 newbie Stacey Rusch tried to defend Karen against Mia and Jacqueline, Mia said she was “concerned” for Karen and felt it was time for the group to take action.

Article continues below advertisement

“I really think that we need to take her to rehab,” she told Stacey, Jacqueline, and Ashley Darby. “We think she needs help.” A flabbergasted Stacey rushed (ha, get it) to Karen to repeat Mia’s feelings about her going to rehab. She also informed Karen that Mia told her that Karen insisted she go to rehab, which, based on a calm yet cryptic “Oh wow” response, implied she would be plotting her get back for the comment soon enough.

The ladies discuss taking Karen to Rehab 👀#RHOP pic.twitter.com/s63tBmgzaU — The Bravo Shaderoom (@bravoshaderooom) November 4, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

‘RHOP’ fans think Mia went too far by suggesting Karen go to rehab.

While Karen didn’t seem fazed by Mia’s comments about her potentially needing rehab, several fans were on the OG’s side. On X (formerly Twitter), many users called Mia and Jacqueline “messy” for continuously bringing up Karen’s DUI case. Others said she didn’t owe anyone an explanation, especially since she hasn’t been convicted of anything as of this writing.

“Jacqueline and Mia are now making recommendations for treatment, Lord help us,” one user wrote. “Please don’t take treatment advice from these two morons." "These girls are going way too far with this rehab mess,” said another. “Mia and Jacqueline are messy."

Article continues below advertisement

I can’t believe Mia was trying to get Karen to own up to her DUI before her day in court. She don’t owe them nothing #RHOP pic.twitter.com/qlxT56GSOG — Diva Extraordinaire (@mstrevathediva) November 4, 2024

Other users didn’t want to jump to Karen’s defense. Some noted how she seemingly hasn’t acknowledged the severity of drinking and driving and noted how the March 2024 DUI was her second since being on the show. “Lmaoooo hypocrites,” one user wrote said of Karen’s fans. “Karen can’t take accountability, and everyone still supports her delusional a--. Ummm, it’s her SECOND DUI. Get help, ma’am.”

Article continues below advertisement

The fan’s demand that Karen consider rehab coincides with Mia’s complaint on Watch What Happens Live after the episode on Nov. 3 expressed her frustration over her co-star’s “zero ownership” of her situation.