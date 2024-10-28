'RHOP' Star Stacey Rusch and Her Ex-Husband's Co-Parenting Arrangement Is Far From Boring

When The Real Housewives of Potomac received the green light for Season 9, fans only had one request: that the drama on the show be brought down to a less insufferable amount. So far, they've gotten their wish, as most of the cast, including Gizelle Bryant, is playing nice and actually becoming, dare we say it, friendly friends. Stacey Rusch is one of the new Potomac additions that helped get the show where it needed to be.

A former QVC reporter, Stacey joined the group through her friendship with Karen Huger. However, since her debut as a champagne flute holder, some of her co-stars have questioned if she can really hang with the Maryland-based ladies. Mia Thornton even outright said, "She's not that interesting," which, unsurprisingly, offended Stacey. While Mia doesn't necessarily think her new co-star's life is something to write home about, her love life has certainly kept fans' attention.

During the season, Stacey opens up about her estranged husband, her new boyfriend, and why she isn't sleeping with either of them. Here's the scoop.

Stacey Rusch and her husband, Thiemo, became separated during her 'Potomac' debut.

During her first few episodes of RHOP Season 9, Stacey discussed her separation from her husband, Thiemo Rusch. Thiemo is the Senior Vice President of Sales Operations at Audi of America, Inc. The pair married in 2008 and have a daughter, Arabella, born in 2016. On RHOP, Stacey shared that she and Thiemo parted ways but haven't exactly let go of their life as a family. In a confessional, she admitted the couple still live under one roof and haven't told their daughter that they're separated.

"Now that my husband and I are separated, we have agreed to approach our divorce with class,” Stacey explained. “We are still living together as a family.”

The Detroit, Mich. native added that, though she lives in the same house as her soon-to-be-ex-husband, they live separate lives once the lights go down.

“We do sleep in separate bedrooms,” Stacey noted. "And you know, our focus is our daughter. That’s what we're doing in the same home while we're getting a divorce.” While many would shudder at the thought of living with their ex, everyone doesn't have the DMV-based host's coins. Stacey shared that she splits her time between her family's home and a bachelorette pad in D.C. she goes when Thiemo's in the city and tells their daughter she's "working."

Stacey is everything except boring. She brings an elegance to #RHOP that to be quite honest, they NEVER had. pic.twitter.com/5Dgm4B8vVp — grandt (@grandt95) October 28, 2024

Stacey is dating someone new, and that relationship is also complicated.

While discussing her and Thiemo's co-parenting conundrum, Stacey also shared that she wasn't letting her impending divorce stop her from dating, as she presumed her husband was also doing. “I know that my ex-husband is seeing people," she said. "I know it, and I’m sure that he knows that I'm seeing someone too. But we don’t talk about things like that."

In Season 9, Ep. 2, Stacey confided in Ashley Darby and told her she had begun dating a man named TJ, who producers call her "best friend." She explained that they met during his audition to become a QVC host and hit it off. After six months of being friends, Stacey said she and TJ couldn't resist making it official. And while she's sure he's the man for her, she admitted that they haven't been intimate due to TJ's faith.

I said someone needs to tell Stacey bout TJ. But I feel like she already knows. And that’s her business. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/BUYKjPPJJ0 — Gordon Gartrell Atelier (@CharleyBravoJr) October 21, 2024

"TJ is a devout Christian so we are not intimate at all," Stacey said. "We've been seeing each other for a couple of months, and it’s fine.” After listening to her new friend, Ashley was shocked to learn she hadn't been physically intimate with her new beau.

In Ep. 4, during a group trip to Lake Norman, N.C., for Wendy Osefo's birthday, the reveal equally gagged the group. In a confessional, Gizelle mentioned that, while her ex-husband, Jamal Bryant was a "man of God," there was no celibacy in that relationship. Stacey also called Ashley out for discussing her relationship with the group by calmly, yet succinctly, reading the Corona lover and her bunions.

Boring, you say?