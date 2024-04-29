Why Rumored ‘RHOP’ Newbie Stacey Rusch Is a Perfect Addition to Season 9

In April 2024, The Real Housewives of Potomac wrapped its Season 8 reunion. While the reunion had its fair share of unresolved drama, the real tea regarding the show spilled shortly after it aired. Two longtime ‘wives, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon, announced they wouldn’t return for the show’s ninth season. Candiace, who announced she was pregnant a few weeks after sharing the news of her departure, quit on her own accord. Robyn, who had been with Potomac since Season 1, was fired.

Robyn and Candiace’s exits mean there’s room to bring more ‘wives into the fold. Reports confirmed Keiarna Stewart would return to the show in at least a “friend of” capacity. Now, sources have stated a new full-time housewife named Stacey Rusch will be coming into the fold. While everybody knows Bravo doesn’t tell us anything until they’re ready, there’s already been tons of buzz about the new champagne flute holder that was reported. Here’s what to know about Stacey ahead of her RHOP debut!

Who is Stacey Rusch? ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ newbie is an established name in her city.

Although some people have been rumored to have moved to Potomac to get on RHOP (cough, cough, Nneka Ihim), Stacey reportedly isn’t new to the DMV area. After graduating from Michigan State University, the Detroit, Mich. native moved to Washington, D.C., where she initially worked as a health and wellness expert and practiced yoga.

According to her website, she taught lessons in over 35 countries. She had several agencies under her brand, including the White House Athletic Center, American University, and NASA, where she worked for FOX5’s Morning News, Good Morning Washington, and Good Day DC, taking on roles as an anchor, host, and reporter.

Many viewers who live in Potomac will also know Stacey from her time on QVC. Stacey had her own hour with the network for years and became one of its recognizable hosts. However, in April 2024, Stacey shared on her social media accounts that she chose to step away from QVC to focus on her family.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I’ve made a major life decision - to leave a job that I love, to focus on the most important job of my life, being a Mom,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “I’m so proud to have worked alongside an incredible group of Hosts and Teammates who are wildly passionate and talented. But most of all, I’m so thankful for the privilege of shopping with our viewers in their homes every night. Thank you, QVC fam, for this wonderful journey! I will see you soon!”

Stacey Rusch’s husband is the VP of a luxury car brand.

Never in my life have I been so happy with another person by my side.🌺 14 years ago, I offered an empty seat on a plane to this man and the rest is history. Our history. Best decision ever!🤍 #happyanniversary pic.twitter.com/C1rfUAraNq — Stacey Rusch (@StaceyRusch) September 21, 2021

Stacey’s departure from QVC suggests she will join RHOP in Season 9. Another clue is that the socialite and her family are part of the DMV area’s elite. Her husband, Thiemo Rusch, is one of the senior vice presidents at Audi. In September 2021, Stacey shared a piece of her and her husband’s love story on X, formerly Twitter. The couple met on an airplane in 2007 and have been together ever since.

“Never in my life have I been so happy with another person by my side,” she wrote on X while celebrating their anniversary. “14 years ago, I offered an empty seat on a plane to this man and the rest is history. Our history. Best decision ever!”

Stacey and her husband have a daughter named Arabella.

Throughout their marriage, Stacey and Thiemo became parents. In December 2015, the couple welcomed their daughter, Arabella, into the world. Arabella often appears on Stacey’s Instagram feed with her or her dad. In a 2019 blog post, Stacey stressed the importance of raising Arabella to be in touch with her Black and German roots. She shared with her audience that she and Thiemo ensured their biracial daughter was also bilingual by speaking and reading to her in English and German.

In addition to being a super mom and lifestyle guru, Stacey is one of Karen Huger’s friends. According to TV Deets, the Grande Dame will introduce her on the show when RHOP returns for Season 9. The cast started filming the season in April 2024.