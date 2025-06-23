From Rags to Riches to H&M: Here’s a Breakdown of B. Simone’s Net Worth B. Simone found fame after sharing the details of her love life with the internet. By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 23 2025, 5:25 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Comedian and actor B. Simone made a name for herself as one of the first internet stars to profit from going viral. However, any influencer will tell you the fame from growing your platform has pros and cons, which B. Simone witnessed the negative side after sparking attention for some comments that some of her fans didn't find funny. In an interview on her podcast, Let's Try This Again, B. Simone received backlash for many truths she shared in the video.

The first issue came after the comedian's best friend shared how she was unhoused for a period of time while B. Simone remained successful and bought a condo in 2022. During that same conversation, B. admitted her liquid assets declined over the years. "The budgeting ... you see how I am, nitpicking every little thing," she said to her friend. "I’ve never been like that. We were in Bloomingdale’s yesterday, I’m like, ‘We have to go to H&M.’”

B. Simone's H&M comment made those who have followed her career inquire about her finances. Here's the rundown on her net worth.

What is B. Simone's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, B. Simone's net worth is $1 million. Her net worth came from her building her name and career in the digital media space. B. Simone grew her following on Vine and later Instagram with her relatable videos about being a single Black millennial in the mid-2010s (if you weren't in that group during that era, count your blessings).

Much of her content included her discussing her desire to be F-Boy free and become someone's wife. In 2016, B. Simone posted her first viral video titled, "WHO HURT HER ? SQUARE TF UP ON GOD! SHE REALLY CRIED!"

After a few years of building her online presence, she was selected to join the cast of Wild N' Out. B. Simone then starred in her own TV show on Zeus, You're My Boooyfriend in 2019, which she named after her popular catchphrase. The series only lasted for one season, though she followed up with a reality series called Girls Cruise. B. Simone also showed she could work on scripted projects and acted in several films, #DigitalLivesMatter, I Got the Hook Up 2, and Ray Jr's Rent Due.

In addition to acting and reality TV, the social media starlet also hosted two podcasts, Let's Try This Again and Know For Sure. The latter podcast was hosted by B. Simone and her friend Megan Ashley. The podcast ended in 2023. In a message on the podcast's now-deleted Instagram account, the influencer said she "decided to take a step back to fully focus on her own mental health while continuing to use her many gifts" and later released Let's Try This Again while Megan worked on a solo podcast as well.

B. Simone Comedian, Actor, Entrepreneur Net worth: $1 Million B. Simone is a comedian, actor, and entrepreneur known for her appearances on Wild N'Out and her podcast, Let's Try This Again. Birth date: April 5, 1990 Birthplace: Dallas, Texas Birth name: Braelyn Simone Greenfield

B. Simone's business practices have been controversial.

They say it's difficult at the top, and B. Simone seemingly hasn't been the exception to the rule. Throughout her career, she's received critiques from the public for her business pursuits. In 2020, Buzzfeed reported she was accused of plagiarizing her self-help manifestation book, Baby Girl Manifest the Life You Want.

The book allegedly featured several pages of content directly lifted from other bloggers in the wellness space. B. Simone released a statement on social media confirming she outsourced the book to a publisher and took "full accountability" for the plagiarized words.

