'Girls Cruise' Star B. Simone Forgives Her Mother After Years of Abandonment

We didn’t know what to expect when VH1’s new series Girls Cruise premiered in July, but what we got was a heartbreaking storyline from comedian B. Simone. Over the course of the season, the 29-year-old has talked about her difficult childhood and what it was like to grow up without her biological mom. "I want her to know I’m not mad at her anymore," the Wild ‘N Out star said on a recent episode.

What happened with B. Simone’s mother? The B. Simone Beauty founder revealed that after her parents got divorced when she was young, her father and stepmother — a woman who proved to be a negative presence in her life — were the ones who raised her.

"I really didn’t realize how much it affected me, but the older and wiser I get, I realize I do have that disconnect from being a child... growing up with their mother," she shared on Girls Cruise. "Like, that’s something that I wish I had." In a conversation with co-star Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, B. explained that her mom "made some mistakes" after getting into an accident, the details of which remain vague.

"Her accident happened, she got disabled, and it just affected her physically, mentally, and when I hear her voice, I get agitated, instantly," the performer admitted. "And it’s not like she’s even doing anything wrong now, but it’s like I cannot let it go." Chilli told the camera that it’s important for B. to deal with "these issues that she’s been having all these years that she’s bottled up" and focus on getting closure with her mom.

B. Simone finally forgives her mom in an emotional phone call on Girls Cruise. With Chilli and friend Vena "Pretty Vee" Excell there to support her, B. made the difficult call to her mother.

"You have a lot in your past that you want to be healed, so you talking to your mom will be one breakthrough that you’ve done already," Pretty Vee reasoned as the singer nervously dialed. B. finally worked up the courage to speak to her mom through sobs. "I want to tell you something… That, um, I just forgive you and I just want everything that happened in the past, for us to just let it go and that I love you so much, and I’m just really sorry I’ve been so distant," she said on the phone.

"Hearing that’s wonderful," her mother responded. "I love you, always. I just keep you in my prayers and lifted up." B. told her friends that a weight had been lifted off her back. "I’m literally healing a void in my heart. It’s an amazing feeling, and I love it," she shared. "I could really feel that she felt the exact same way I felt. Now I want to love on her and can’t wait to build a relationship."