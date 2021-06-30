B. Simone Seems to Be off the Dating Market and Coupled up With an NFL Baller

B. Simone Seems to Be off the Dating Market and Coupled up With an NFL BallerBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 30 2021, Published 12:01 p.m. ET
You’re my booooooyfriend!
If you make it a point to keep up with comedians taking over social media, you’re likely familiar with B. Simone. The beauty, who originally started out as a singer, has long created hilarious videos on social media about wanting a boyfriend. And of course, her celebrity blew up as fans became familiar with her.
Naturally, fans have been waiting for B. Simone to finally get coupled up. And while she is notorious for flirting with a few male celebrities, she couldn’t seem to find the right guy — until now, apparently. B. Simone (real name: Braelyn Simone) appears to be officially booed up with a boyfriend. Get comfortable as we spill the tea on her man.
B. Simone seems to be keeping her relationship with NFL baller Chris Smith private.
In the age of people sharing their unwanted opinions and negativity about celebrity relationships, it makes sense why most stars prefer to keep their romantic lives out of the public eye. And B. Simone looks to be a shining example.
Per the Atlanta Black Star, it appears that the comedienne has been blissfully coupled up for quite some time with NFL star Chris Smith. After pictures surfaced of the pair celebrating his birthday in February 2021, the secret was officially out.
Photos of the pair showed them dressed alike for the theme of Chris’s birthday. Not to mention, as the outlet points out, the dead giveaway that the two are item was the picture decor in the background, which included various black-and-white photos of the pair all over each other.
Around that time, B. Simone also shared snaps on her Instagram Story of her in Mexico. The outlet highlights that Chris posted snaps as well on his respective Instagram Story of a sign that read “Xunaan-Ha,” which seems to be a tourist spot in Mexico.
Since then, it looks like things have been going pretty well with the gorgeous pair. In April 2021, a video of the two working out together also went viral. And B. Simone frequently leaves sweet comments under Chris's photos on his Instagram page.
Fans thought that B. Simone and DaBaby were going to be an item.
It’s no secret that B. Simone has jokingly professed her love for DaBaby. And we completely understand — the man is gorgeous after all.
And after she dressed up as a bride with a cutout of the “Ball If I Want To” rapper in 2019, and later appeared as the lead in his music video for “Find My Way” in 2020, fans were convinced that they may be an item.
Not to mention, DaBaby’s 2020 appearance on Season 15 Episode 2 of Wild 'N Out showed the pair flirting with each other all show long. And with fellow comedians insinuating that they were an item, social media took notice.
However, it turned out that the pair were never really a couple. It was all for marketing. And since DaBaby has found himself in relationship drama in the past, fans want B. Simone to stay far away from him.
It’s been a few months since B. Simone and Chris’s alleged relationship has become public knowledge, and we hope that they’re able to go the distance. Congratulations to the happy couple.