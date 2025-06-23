"Dad Brain?" Nick Cannon Can’t Name All 12 Kids When Asked on Podcast “My mom used to cycle through the dog’s name before she got to mine." By Trisha Faulkner Published June 23 2025, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa with twins Zion and Zillion, and Zeppelin

He might have 12 kids, but that doesn't mean Nick Cannon can name them all, at least not on command. During an episode of The Really Good Podcast in June 2025, the actor and TV host stumbled through a moment that left both the host and viewers doing a double-take. What started as a casual question turned into an internet-wide debate after Nick visibly struggled to list the names of all his children.

The clip quickly went viral—not just because Nick forgot a couple of names but also because of how awkwardly he tried to dodge the challenge. At one point, he asked the host to name 12 states instead. When that didn’t land, he asked her to list 12 tattoos. She pointed out that she didn’t even have 12 tattoos—and that it was pretty wild that he had more children than she had ink. One thing was clear by the end of the exchange: Nick Cannon can’t name all 12 kids, and fans noticed.

Nick Cannon is asked to name his 12 kids and forgets his two youngest daughters.

Eventually, Nick tried to power through the question and started listing names. He managed to name 10 of his 12 children, including Moroccan, Monroe, Golden, Powerful, Rise, Zion, Zillion, Legendary, Onyx, and Zen. Then, he stalled, and Bobbi clued him in to the fact that he was missing two. The two he forgot? Beautiful and Halo — his youngest daughters, both born in 2022.

Source: Instagram Alyssa Scott with her daughters, Beautiful and Halo.

As reported by E! Online, the moment didn’t go unnoticed. Halo’s mother, Alyssa Scott, shared the clip to her Instagram Story shortly after the episode dropped. The next day, she reposted a quote that read, “To my daughter … I hope you stay loud,” which many took as a subtle jab at the forgetful moment. Alyssa had called Nick out a month earlier, saying he hadn’t seen Halo in over a month despite discussing his kids in another interview.

Some fans cringed at the moment — others chalked it up to classic "dad brain."

The reactions online were fast and varied. Some viewers were quick to drag Nick for the slip-up, calling it embarrassing and pointing out that even if the names are unique, they’re still his children. Others noted that forgetting the names of your own kids — especially in a public setting — sends a message about how involved you really are.

Not everyone, however, was out for blood. Some commenters empathized, suggesting Nick might’ve just had a moment of “dad brain.” One person joked, “My mom used to cycle through the dog’s name before she got to mine — and there’s only three of us.” Others said the pressure of being put on the spot could mess with anyone’s recall, even if the names are personal.

Supporters noted this one moment doesn't define whether he is a good father.

Beyond the jokes and memes, some fans defended Nick. Some pointed out that he provides for all of his children, both financially and emotionally. Furthermore, some noted he does more than a lot of fathers with a lot fewer children manage to do.

For fans, the incident wasn’t just funny — it opened up a broader conversation about what it means to be an active parent. Is it enough to show up occasionally and foot the bill? Or should being present include knowing each child well enough to recall their name without hesitation? Either way, the moment felt like a snapshot of what happens when parenting, publicity, and personality collide.

