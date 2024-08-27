Nick Cannon Takes Moroccan and Monroe for a Bit Following the Death of Mariah Carey's Mother and Sister
Nick Cannon posted a story of Moroccan, Monroe, Zion, Zillion, and Golden.
Over the weekend of Aug. 24 and 25, Mariah Carey was hit with the news of the passing of both her mother and her sister. Despite the singer's previous quarrels with her family members, she's openly grieving their passing — and thankfully, she doesn't have to go through it all alone.
Though Mariah and her ex-husband Nick Cannon have been divorced for almost a decade, Nick is still a present father in his kids' lives. The pair share 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott (though Nick has 10 other kids).
Following the tragic news of the deaths in Mariah's family, Nick is spending time with the twins, according to his Instagram story.
Nick Cannon spends time with his kids following the death of Mariah Carey's mother and sister.
In a post on Nick's Instagram story, he showed Monroe and Moroccan hanging out with three of his younger kids. It seems like the two oldest are currently hanging out with Golden, Zion, and Zillion, as indicated by some of the other posts on his story.
This group of five kids are some of the oldest of the bunch, as Nick's five youngest were all born in 2022. Legendary was born in January, Onyx and Rise in September (with two different mothers), Beautiful in November, and Halo in December.
"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Mariah said in a statement with the news broke, per TMZ. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed."
It seems Mariah is taking some time alone to grieve, and Nick is happy to step in and take care of their twins while she does so.