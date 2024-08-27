Home > Entertainment Nick Cannon Takes Moroccan and Monroe for a Bit Following the Death of Mariah Carey's Mother and Sister Nick Cannon posted a story of Moroccan, Monroe, Zion, Zillion, and Golden. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 27 2024, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Over the weekend of Aug. 24 and 25, Mariah Carey was hit with the news of the passing of both her mother and her sister. Despite the singer's previous quarrels with her family members, she's openly grieving their passing — and thankfully, she doesn't have to go through it all alone.

Though Mariah and her ex-husband Nick Cannon have been divorced for almost a decade, Nick is still a present father in his kids' lives. The pair share 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott (though Nick has 10 other kids). Following the tragic news of the deaths in Mariah's family, Nick is spending time with the twins, according to his Instagram story.

Source: Instagram/@nickcannon Zion, Golden, Zillion, Monroe, and Moroccan on Nick Cannon's Instagram story

Nick Cannon spends time with his kids following the death of Mariah Carey's mother and sister.

In a post on Nick's Instagram story, he showed Monroe and Moroccan hanging out with three of his younger kids. It seems like the two oldest are currently hanging out with Golden, Zion, and Zillion, as indicated by some of the other posts on his story.

This group of five kids are some of the oldest of the bunch, as Nick's five youngest were all born in 2022. Legendary was born in January, Onyx and Rise in September (with two different mothers), Beautiful in November, and Halo in December.