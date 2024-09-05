Nick Cannon Celebrates His Grandma's Birthday With His Twins at His Side

It's safe to say that Nick Cannon is a family man. That can be taken several different ways, though. The longtime comedian is best known for hosting shows like Wild 'n Out, America's Got Talent, and The Masked Singer, and for appearing on millennial comedy series like All That and his eponymous Nick Cannon Show. However, he's perhaps even more infamous for the amount of children he's had by several different baby mamas. Comedians have long joked about his extended family tree, having had 12 children ... so far.

In all honesty, he's done little to beat the allegations when it comes to his large family. On the plus side, though, he does make some nice gestures as a family man, posting plenty of pictures in which he spends time with his family. In fact, he's especially known for celebrating the older matriarchs of his family. In 2024, Nick Cannon posted about celebrating his grandma's birthday alongside his eldest twins. The picture got plenty of attention and interesting reactions. Let's break it down.

Nick Cannon and his twins celebrated his grandma's birthday.

On Sept. 4, 2024, Nick Cannon posted a picture in the form of an Instagram Reel. In it, he flashes an enormous smile while he has his arms wrapped around his twins, Monroe and Morocco, and grandmother, Marie Scott. On the counter in front of them is a blue birthday cake and a few pizza boxes, indicating that the party was just getting started at the time. The photo was captioned, "Happy Birthday to Marie Scott Cannon!! The best Mother/Grandmother/Great-Grandmother. We love you!!"

For the most part, folks were supportive. Many of them offered their own well-wishes for Grandma Cannon. At least one fan, however, couldn't resist making jokes about Nick's reputation. One person commented, "She didn’t look too happy 'bout the s--t she been hearing but she still love you." This was likely referring to his wide-reaching baby daddy status. And to be fair, neither she nor Morocco are exactly all smiles in the picture like Nick and Monroe were.

Fortunately, there was no love lost within the family and even among most of the commenters, some of whom included some celebrity shout-outs. SNL cast member and fellow 1990s-era comedian Kenan Thompson slid into the comments to say "Happy Happy Birthday!" There were plenty of positive vibes for Nick's grandma on her latest trip around the sun.