"He's Advanced" — Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's 7-Year-Old Son, Golden, Is In 4th Grade Nick and Brittany's son was born in 2017.

Regardless of how you feel about his personal life, Nick Cannon has made many contributions to entertainment—the former child star is an actor, musician, and media juggernaut, creating lanes for other budding artists with his television and film company, N'Credible Entertainment. Not to mention he's hosted multiple hit shows, including his current gig on The Masked Singer.

Nick's other contributions to his family — or families — have taken center stage recently. The busy father has been in the news countless times for multiplying his offspring. But, much like Nick, his kids will be laughing to the bank once they're older. One of his baby's mothers recently highlighted one of their brilliant children's accomplishments.

Nick Cannon's 7-year-old son, Golden Sagon, is in the 4th grade.

In August 2024, Brittany Bell, the mother of three of Nick's children, posted an Instagram photo of their kids, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, preparing for their first day of school. Their youngest son, Rice Messiah, was also pictured, though the 23-month-old isn't quite ready for school yet. The photos showed Golden and Powerful holding signs with their names and grades.

"Back to school for all of us!!" Brittany wrote. "My bright babies!! And my Rizzy who is already ready for school and had to jump in before we all were off!!" The former Miss Guam further shared that Powerful was headed to pre-kindergarten, which is standard for her age. Brittany then revealed Golden is headed to the fourth grade. OK, Mensa! "Golden is 7 in 4th grade," she wrote. "Yes, he’s advanced, and yes, his emotional intelligence matches his cognitive intellect."

Brittany isn't Golden's only parent who celebrates his accomplishments. In August 2022, Nick posted an Instagram photo of Golden preparing for his first day of second grade when he was 5, as he skipped kindergarten and first grade.

"Yesterday was the first day of 2ND GRADE for MR. GOLDEN CANNON!! And he's only 5 years old," Nick captioned. "Congratulations Champ!! I can’t take none of the credit though! He gets his genius from his Mamma!"

Are Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell dating?

While Brittany has no issues discussing her and Nick's children on social media, their romantic relationship is murky territory. The pair met in 2015 following the Wild N' Out CEO's divorce from Mariah Carey. Nick and Brittany have since been on and off, with their most public breakup being in 2021. However, they welcomed their third child, Rise, in December 2023 and seemingly have a solid co-parenting relationship despite Brittany keeping Nick far from her Instagram account.

How many baby mamas does Nick Cannon have?

Nick has six baby mamas helping him raise his 12 kids. Brittany is Nick's second baby's mother. Before they got together, he and Mariah welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in 2011. Additionally, he has three children—twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and a daughter, Beautiful Zepplin, with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick also shares a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi, and a daughter, Onyx Ice, with LaNisha Cole. In December 2022, he welcomed his youngest daughter, Halo Marie, with Alyssa Scott. He and Alyssa also have a son, Zen, who died of brain cancer at 5 months old in 2021.

