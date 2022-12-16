What's Nick Cannon's Religion? Here's What We Know!

Before Love Don’t Cost a Thing actor Nick Cannon became America’s baby daddy, he built an extensive resume of TV and film credits that has earned him a net worth of a whopping $20 million. However, his life’s work was marred by controversy when he made comments that many deemed antisemitic on a since-deleted episode of his podcast, Cannon’s Class.

As a result of the comments, he was dropped from Viacom. The Wild ‘N Out star later issued a public apology and rekindled his relationship with the network, but he continues to make headlines.