Rihanna Announced Her Third Pregnancy in 2025 — What To Know About Her Kids' Birthdays The "Lift Me Up" songstress became a mother for the first time in May 2022.

If the mystery of when we will ever listen to R9 shows us anything, it's that Rihanna does what she wants when she wants. The fashion and beauty mogul stepped back from music in a way that feels right for her, focused on building her empire, and found love in her own time with rapper A$AP Rocky. Together, they became a power couple and have brought their children along for the ride.

Rihanna's transition to mommy life has appeared seamless, as her maternity fashions and ability to get the job done during her pregnancies is part of the reason why her stans love her so much. However, like most moms, her life undoubtedly changed once her babies came into the world. Here's the scoop on her kids' birthdays!



When are Rihanna's kids' birthdays?

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced they were expecting their first child in January 2022. The reveal was a moment in pop culture history, as the couple graced the streets of New York with RiRi flaunting her baby bump while wearing a pink puffer coat. Five months after her pregnancy reveal, Rihanna welcomed their son, RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born on May 13, 2022. RZA was living his best life as an only child until August 2023.

Not one to shy away from an outlandish reveal, Rihanna subtly confirmed her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. The pregnancy was something that had been discussed online months before her confirmation. Rihanna gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky's second son, Riot Rose Mayers, at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m, per People.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have both shared the perils of managing two children with their hectic careers. RiRi also said she wanted her children to grow up being attached to their roots while they were young by following cultural traditions like wearing braids. "This is a form of protection by our ancestors...[it] makes us realize where we've come from," she explained to Vogue China in March 2024. "This is our lost history. I immediately wanted my children to have their hair braided...it's something in our blood."

Rihanna's third child's due date was discussed immediately after she announced her pregnancy.

While a source told People soon after Riot's birth that Rihanna felt her blossoming family was "complete," she and A$AP Rocky proved there was more in store for the Fenty/Mayers household. In May 2025, while attending the Met Gala to support her boyfriend, who was a co-chair for the night, Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with another baby while rocking a stunning cropped Marc Jacobs suit jacket, wool bustier top and pinstripe skirt.

The "Work" singer didn't reveal any details about her pregnancy at the event, including baby no. 3's due date. However, before confirming her pregnancy at the Met, Rihanna hinted at her and A$AP Rocky having more children in the future. The Fenty Beauty CEO told Interview Magazine in April 2024 that she and her partner didn't have a cutoff number and that she was still holding on to hope that she would have a mini RiRi in the future.