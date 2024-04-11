Inside Rihanna’s History as a Bravo Fanatic and ‘Housewives’ Hot Takes
Everyone’s favorite “Avon Lady” has strong opinions about all things Bravo, and will always make time for ‘Housewives.’
Grammy-winning singer, global icon, boss lady, fashionista. These are just some words that can describe Rihanna and only somewhat explains why so many stan her. Throughout Riri’s success, she has somehow remained relatable and with her ear to the streets of what’s happening in pop culture, much like any hardworking girlie.
Rihanna frequently shares her opinion on reality TV, specifically Bravo. She also spends her time catching up on the network’s wildest moments, from Real Housewives tea to Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval’s betrayal of Ariana Madix.
Over the years, the “Work” singer has shared how Bravo got her through the different stages of her life and dished on how she feels about certain controversial Bravolebrities.
Let’s explore Rihanna’s Bravo fandom, shall we?
Rihanna’s admiration of Bravo and ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise runs deep.
While it’s unclear if Rihanna is a day-one Bravo fan or stumbled upon the network later on, she’s proven time and time again that she’s an avid watcher today.
In November 2022, Bravo tweeted an interview between Rihanna and E! in which the icon said she watched all of the Real Housewives franchises to pass the time during her pregnancy with her and A$AP Rocky’s son, RZA Althelston Myers, Jr. She also isn’t beyond telling the wives how much she appreciates them.
In December 2020, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay posted a screenshot of Rihanna DM’ing her to let her know she was “obsessed” with her and her cousin Whitney Rose. Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills also recalled Rihanna tapping her daughter on the shoulder at an event in 2018 to let her know she adored her and Kyle’s family, per Us Weekly. In addition to telling a Housewife how much she loves them, Reddit posted a thread in 2021 of all the ones she keeps up with during their off-season.
Many commenters admired Ri’s love for a spicy Housewives and Bravo star, as her following list included Heather, Whitney, Ashley Darby of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Erika Jayne of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (who appeared in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show in 2020), Garcelle Beauvais of RHOBH, Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorit Kemsley of RHOBH, and Quad Webb from Married to Medicine. Karen Huger and Chanel Ayan are also among some of the people Rihanna follows.
Rihanna has been known to get spicy with several Bravo stars.
As much as Rihanna loves Bravo and The Real Housewives, she can also verbally spar with the stars when necessary. Ramona Singer from The Real Housewives of New York City learned firsthand when she quickly got on the Fenty Beauty CEO’s wrong side.
During an episode of RHONY, Ramona and Leah argued over Leah’s clothing brand, Married to the Mob. Ramona snarkily suggested she wear Leah’s line, referring to it as “Leah Mob” or “Mob Something.” Leah said she didn’t need Ramona’s endorsement, noting, “I’ve already got Rihanna wearing my s--t. Do you think I need you wearing my s--t?"
RiRi co-signed Leah’s read while watching the July 2021 episode. She wore one of Leah’s shirts and then captioned the snap “What was said?” tagging Ramona. Fortunately, the three parties laughed it off in Rihanna’s comments.
While Rihanna’s social media war with Ramona was short-lived, it hasn’t stopped her from expressing her hot takes on Bravo’s future. In an April 2024 cover story for Interview, RiRi said she felt Monica Garcia should’ve been asked to return to RHOSLC for Season 5 even though she was exposed as one of the cast’s gossip Instagram accounts, Reality Von Tease. When asked why she thought Monica should return, Rihanna said, “I mean, if Tom Sandoval can come back, Monica should definitely be able to come back.”
RiRi wants Kyle Richards to be with Morgan Wade — just like all ‘RHOBH’ fans.
The “California King Bed” songstress also gave her opinion of Kyle Richards’ possible romance with her close friend Morgan Wade. Although Kyle hasn’t confirmed she’s dating Morgan amid her separation from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, Rihanna thinks they’re definitely dating and said she’s in full support.
“I mean, duh,” she said about Kyle and Morgan’s relationship while laughing.”Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts. I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens. For once, someone else made her feel valued, made her feel cute, quirky, and fun, and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before. And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve.”
While there’s likely no plans for Rihanna to appear in any Bravo show, we would love to see her host a reunion or appear on Watch What Happens Live soon. Until then, we’ll take her sage Bravolebrity opinions!