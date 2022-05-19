We Don't Know Rihanna's Baby's Name — but His Birth Chart Reveals a Lot (EXCLUSIVE)By Chris Barilla
One of the most famous "it" couples on the planet is undoubtedly Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. The mega-famous duo is making headlines together for everything from marriage hints in new music to arrests and even some unfounded cheating allegations.
Through it all, they've managed to keep it together and according to TMZ, just gave birth to their first child, a son!
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are notoriously a bit secretive with their lives, but as of late fans have been catching more glimpses of their relationship than ever, including all of the major stages of Rihanna's pregnancy.
Now that she has given birth, many are speculating about what the baby boy's name could be.
When all is said and done, what name could Rihanna actually give her bundle of joy?
What could Rihanna's baby's name end up being?
As of the time of writing, nobody except Rihanna seems to know what she and A$AP Rocky's exact selection of a baby name for a girl or a boy would be.
TMZ reported that Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, but didn't provide any details about his name. However, we have some insight into her thought process thanks to one source who spoke with US Weekly about what's going through the singer's head regarding selecting a name for her child.
"Rihanna wants her Barbados heritage honored when she names her child, [as well as] ASAP’s roots," the source explained to the publication. On top of that, "They want both of their cultures included. It is very important to them to keep where they are from passed down to their child."
For context, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky both have a heritage in Barbados.
That still begs the question of what the name choice may actually be. Well, per the source, Rihanna may be looking inward at the rest of the Fenty family for inspiration.
The source said that the singer "has admiration for so many strong women and men in her family," and that she has "a lot of names to pick from for a starting point."
Rihanna naming her child after someone in her family would make sense when we consider her past actions as well. Her beauty line, Fenty Beauty, as well as her defunct LVMH-helmed clothing line FENTY, are both named after her surname.
Even prior to that, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation was named after her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite, when she founded it in 2012.
What is Rihanna's baby's astrological sign?
While we may not know the baby's name just yet, we have an idea as to what his astrological chart looks like, thanks to astrologer Lisa Stardust, author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and creator of the Astrology Deck.
“The baby was born with a Taurus sun and the Libra moon," she says. "The sun is on the north node, so he's probably going to be famous too. I think he’ll be creative and artistic. I don't really get music vibes just because the moon is in Libra... He could be a fashion designer.”
It's possible Rihanna's baby will give Fenty a run for its money in the future, if his astrological chart has anything to do with it.
With his Taurus and Libra placements being ruled by Venus (in Aries, no less), she says while he won't be necessarily artistic, he's going to be "a real go-getter."
"Mercury is retrograde in Gemini in the chart, so he is going to be someone who does things a little bit backwards, and takes some time to kind of find his groove," Lisa says. "He’s going to be really successful, but the only caveat is that he might be a little bit insecure… He's just going to seek more attention from his dad."
Are there any theories regarding what Rihanna's baby's name could be?
Many fans have taken to social media to speculate about what its name could be, and many have some unique predictions for RiRi's baby. Even Lisa has her take:
"I think they're going to pick a non-classic name. I think they're going to choose a unique name," she says.
From Asinna to Red Ivy (insert side-eye emoji here), one thing is for sure — fans do not think that Rihanna and Rocky's baby will have a boring name.
Despite all of the speculation online, nobody will definitively know what Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby's name is until either of the happy parents reveal it.
Nonetheless, congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on becoming first-time parents!